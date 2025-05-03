“Actionable advice” newsletters like this one are designed to become more valuable with time, as background information and how-to instructions accumulate in the archives. But they also get harder to navigate as the volume of material grows.

So here’s an updated Table of Contents that categorizes past articles by subject and date. Two important points:

The categories are alphabetical, and the entries within categories are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

Table Of Contents

Updated 5/2/25

Art of the Collapse

May 2025

April 2025

March 2025

February 2025

January 2025

December 2024

November 2024

October 2024

September 2024

August 2024

July 2024

June 2024

May 2024

April 2024

March 2024

February 2024

January 2024

December 2023

November 2023

October 2023

September 2023

August 2023

July 2023

June 2023

May 2023

April 2023

Economy and Stock Market

Poetic Justice For Private Equity (4/16/25)

Inflation Plunges While Inflation Expectations Spike (4/13/25)

Cheaper Oil = Cheaper Everything = Plunging Interest Rates (4/6/25)

How Do We Play This Bear Market? (4/4/25)

Recession Watch: Cratering Condos and Creeped-Out Consumers (3/24/25)

Rhyming History: The 1990s Dot-Com Bubble (3/8/25)

Germany Chooses Inflation. Bond Investors Say "No Thanks" (3/6/25)

Recession Watch: Should We Be Raising Cash? (2/23/25)

Why Timing Matters For Short Selling (2/20/25)

From the Archives: This Is What Inflation Does To Our Kids (2/4/25)

The Casino Enters "Peak Complexity" (1/31/25)

Recession Watch: Did the Everything Bubble Just Pop? (1/29/25)

Can Desalination Save the Southwest? (1/22/25)

The UK's Strange Collapse (1/10/25)

Rhyming History: Weimar Germany's Hyperinflation (1/8/25)

Recession Watch: Broke Consumers, Tanking Houses (12/31/24)

From the Archives: Until Something Breaks... (12/27/24)

The Euro is Doomed if Germany Fails (12/21/24)

Marin Katusa: Insiders Are Dumping Equities (12/20/24)

And This Is BEFORE the Coming Recession (12/19/24)

Are We Back to "Higher For Longer"? (12/17/24)

Mark Jeftovic's "Bitcoin Crash Course," Part 2 (12/15/24)

Rhyming History: France's First Hyperinflation (12/14/24)

Mark Jeftovic's "Bitcoin Crash Course," Part 1 (12/13/24)

Crash Alert: Priced for Perfection in an Imperfect World (12/9/24)

Europe is Falling, and France Is Leading the Way (12/3/24)

Recession Watch: Bad News From Around the World (11/27/24)

Rhyming History: Rome's Hyperinflation (11/23/24)

Corporate Bond Spreads Are Flashing Red (11/20/24)

Does There Still Have To Be A Currency Crisis? (11/9/24)

These Two Things Don't Go Together (11/6/24)

Recession Watch: Interest Rates Spike, Warren Buffett Sells (11/2/24)

Do We Face a "Minsky Moment"? (10/24/24)

Recession Watch: Bonds Don't Trust the Fed (10/23/24)

Nomi Prins Explains This Week's BRICS Summit (10/21/24)

From the Archives: This Is What a Death Spiral Looks Like (10/20/24)

From the Archives: Wage Inflation Is a Thing Now (10/13/24)

From the Archives: De-Dollarization Just Got Real (10/6/24)

Daniel Lacalle: Prepare for "Unprecedented Monetary Destruction" (9/24//24)

Recession Watch: Deep-Discount RVs, Worst-Ever Stock Market Breadth (8/29/24)

Inflation Chronicles: Peasants Will Sleep In Parking Lots (8/27/24)

A World Priced In Gold (8/21/24)

Weekend Short Takes: The Carry Trade, Mass Migration, Google Spying (8/11/24)

Low-Ball Bids: Here's Why (8/6/24)

Japan Enters Its Death Spiral (8/2/24)

De-Dollarization Update: October Surprise? (7/29/24)

From the Archives: How to Short Stocks (7/28/24)

Recession Watch: The Un-Inverted Yield Curve and Plunging Copper (7/27/24)

Charles Hugh Smith: A Repeat of the 1970s Will Change a Lot of Things (7/19/24)

From the Archives: How a Country Goes Bankrupt, In 10 Steps (7/13/24)

Recession Watch: Jobs and Real Estate Head South (7/7/24)

Scary Stat Alert: The Government Liquidity Index (6/24/24)

Crash Alert: An Unbalanced Market In Three Charts (6/26/24)

Fred Hickey Shreds the Artificial Intelligence Stocks (6/19/24)

Millions of Debt Slaves, Created Right Before Our Eyes (6/19/24)

De-Dollarization Update: Saudis Cancel The Petrodollar (6/14/24)

Because We're Still Not Sufficiently Indebted... (5/10/24)

Recession Watch: Why Isn't "Inevitable" Becoming "Imminent"? (4/28/23)

How Far Can The Yen Fall Before Japan Goes Bankrupt? (4/26/24)

Is the AI Bubble Bursting? Wolf Richter's WTF Charts (4/20/24)

How Inflation Is Crushing Our Kids, In 5 Charts (3/28/24)

If You're Wondering About Cryptos... (3/18/24)

Recession Watch: Deficits And AI Versus The Real World (2/28/24)

Inequality In 9 Charts And One Amusing Image (2/21/24)

Recession Watch: Inflation Won't Die Until The Economy Kills It (2/14/24)

What's Cheap -- And What's Cheaper -- In 8 Charts (2/7/24)

Recession Watch: Spiking Layoffs (1/13/24)

So... About Bitcoin (1/12/24)

Poetic Justice, Part 1: The Corporate Profit Squeeze (1/9/24)

Recession Watch: Slightly Lower Interest Rates Will Make Zero Difference (1/3/24)

Welcome To the Third World, Part 1: California's "Surprise" $67B Deficit (1/7/24)

Recession Watch: Forget About That Soft Landing (12/12/23)

De-Dollarization Watch: It's Definitely Happening (12/6/23)

Recession Watch: Wow, That Was Fast (11/16/23)

Are There Too Many People Or Too Few? (11/8/23)

Mark Nestmann: The War On Cash, Past And Future (11/7/23)

This Is What Inflation Does To Our Kids (11/6/23)

It's Tax-Loss Selling Time. Here's How To Play It (10/19/23)

Crash Alert: That "Spinning Out Of Control" Feeling (10/19/23)

Recession Watch: Red Flags Everywhere You Look (10/9/23)

Japan Is In That Box (10/4/23)

Recession Watch: When Big Trends Collide (9/29/23)

Mark Jeftovic: Cash Isn't The Solution To CBDCs (9/24/23)

Peter Zeihan: China Is Collapsing -- Now (9/19/23)

Recession Watch: Obscure But Scary (9/5/23)

What Happened To Canada? (9/2/23)

BRICS Summit Ends With a Bang -- And a Tease (8/24/23)

Wage Inflation Is a Thing Now, Part 1 (8/22/23)

The BRICS Currency: We'll Know Soon (8/15/23)

The Car of the Future Runs on Hydrogen (8/13/23)

Recession Watch: October Surprise? (8/11/23)

The Long Wave Versus the Printing Press (8/6/23)

Japan Takes Another Step Towards the Cliff (7/31/23)

This Is What a Death Spiral Looks Like (7/30/23)

BRICS To Introduce Gold-Backed Currency In August (7/10/23)

CBDCs Are Coming. Mark Jeftovic Explains Why You Should Worry (7/9/23)

Until Something Breaks... (6/29/23)

Which Of These Currencies Will Collapse First? (6/23/23)

Easy Money Makes You Stupid, Europe Edition (6/19/23)

Recession Watch: 10 "Hard Landing" Charts (5/24/23)

Next Generation Money, Part 1: Texas Re-Imagines The Dollar (5/17/23)

How Will The Aristocracy Keep What They've Stolen? Part 1 (5/3/23)

Crash Alert: This Market Has Really Bad Breadth (5/2/23)

Fooling Us With Fake Stats: Household Net Worth (4/30/23)

You Can't Taper A Ponzi Scheme (4/26/23)

How To Short Europe (4/24/23)

Can The Euro Be Saved? (4/23/23)

Recession Watch: Cars and Houses Join The List (4/19/23)

De-Dollarization Follow-Up: Three Crucial Videos (3/39/23)

De-Dollarization Just Got Real (3/27/23)

And Just Like That, The Tight Money Era Is Over (3/19/23)

How a Country Goes Bankrupt, In 10 Steps (3/4/23)

Imminent Bankruptcies, Part 1: Carvana and Beyond Meat (2/28/23)

Write Puts To Buy Stocks At A Discount (2/21/23)

Crash-Proof Your Portfolio, Part 1: How To Short Stocks (2/14/23)

Crash Alert (2/8/23)

Welcome to the Death Spiral (2/1/23)

Why Recession Is Imminent, In Three Charts (1/16/23)

Energy Stocks

Mining is Hard: The End of the Cobre Panama Story? (4/22/25)

The MSM Discovers Copper (3/17/25)

Nomi Prins: Time to Buy the Uranium Dip (3/15/25)

Is Uranium Set For Another Run? (1/24/25)

Let's Build a High-Dividend Portfolio (12/30/24)

How Are Our Oil Stocks Doing? (12/16/24)

Are We Running Out Of Copper? This Image Says Yes (12/11/24)

Did Russia Just Trigger a Uranium-Buying Frenzy? (11/17/24)

Five Copper Juniors (10/19/24)

Uranium Update: Big Tech Has Discovered Nuclear (10/16/24)

Doomberg On Two Huge Uranium Stories (9/25/24)

Did You Miss the Uranium Run? This Might Be a Second Chance (9/8/24)

Huge Day For Uranium Stocks (8/23/24)

Is Copper a Broken Story -- Or Better Than Ever? (8/18/24)

Nomi Prins: Why Nuclear Power Is Back In Vogue (7/17/24)

Finally, A Physical Copper ETF (6/6/24)

Breakthroughs, Part 1: Three Potential Threats To Oil, Gas, Uranium (5/14/24)

Five-Stock Portfolio #5: Junior Miner ETFs (5/16/24)

This Was Validating For Uranium and Copper Miners (3/8/24)

Uranium Stocks: What Just Happened to SMRs? (11/14/23)

Royalty Companies: GROY Turns The Corner (11/10/23)

Uranium Stocks: An Emerging Royalty Company (10/10/23)

Uranium Is In A Legit Bull Market (9/22/23)

Uranium Stocks: Denision’s Milestones (9/13/23)

Deep Dive Weekend: Uranium (7/15/23)

Three More Oil Stocks (5/5/23)

Two More Copper Stocks (5/4/23)

Let’s Start Building That Copper Portfolio (4/14/23)

Let’s Add Some Oil Stocks To The Portfolio (4/2/23)

Is The Copper Story As Good As Everyone Says? (2/24/23)

Uranium Stocks: NextGen’s “Generational” Deposit (2/16/23)

Uranium Miners: Let’s Start With Cameco (2/5/23)

Three Quick Ways To Get Uranium Exposure (2/2/23)

Things We Should Own: Uranium (1/9/23)

Gold/Silver Mining Stocks

More Tales From the Gold Bull Market: Earnings Beats and M&A (4/25/25)

Q1 Earnings Season Opens With a Bang (4/24/25)

How to Judge Those Gold Miner "Free Cash Flow" Numbers (4/21/25)

Let's Add Another Silver Miner (4/15/25)

Take Profits in Gold Mining Stocks? Jim Rickards Says Not Yet (4/12/25)

Saved By a Rising Gold Price...Again (4/11/25)

Gold Miners: Great Q1 Earnings Coming (4/10/25)

Bad News for Mexican Miners, Good News for Physical Silver (4/5/25)

Watch This Undervalued Royalty Company Turn the Corner (3/27/25)

$3,000 Gold = Gold Miner Acquisition Binge (3/22/25)

Saved By a Rising Gold Price, Part 2 (3/16/25)

Our Biggest Winner...Keeps On Winning (3/7/25)

Saved by a Rising Gold Price (3/4/25)

Ouch! This Is Why We Take Profits When a Gold Explorer Pops (2/27/25)

Stocks We Should Have Bought, Part 1 (2/25/25)

Gold Miner Earnings: This One Really Matters (2/22/25)

More Blow-Out Gold Miner Earnings (2/16/25)

Here We Go: Gold Miners Start Reporting Blow-Out Earnings (2/13/25)

Could Two of Our Portfolio Companies be Acquired as a Package Deal? (2/8/25)

One of Our Lottery Tickets Becomes a Gold Producer in June (1/27/25)

Mining is Hard: Mali Demands a Bigger Cut (1/22/25)

Nice Write-Up For One of Our Portfolio Stocks (1/19/25)

Portfolio Success Stories: Different Paths to Decent Gains (1/16/25)

Our Third Dividend Stock: A Modest But Rising Yield (1/11/25)

Is This Explorer a Failed Lottery Ticket Or a Turn-Around Play? (12/5/24)

Gold Explorers: The Next Snowline? (11/25/24)

Time to Clear Out the Failed Lottery Tickets (11/14/24)

Q3 2024 Earnings, Part 3: This Is How You Do it (11/8/24)

Q3 2024 Earnings, Part 2: Good News or Bad For This Royalty Stock? (11/7/24)

Q3 2024 Earnings, Part 1: Newmont's Good/Bad News (10/27/24)

Silver Tests $33 -- For the First Time In a Decade (10/18/24)

Coming Soon: Blow-Out Gold Miner Earnings (10/11/24)

Who's Next? Top Buyout Candidates In Our Portfolio (10/8/24)

Our First Buyout (10/4/24)

Excellent Junior Miner News: The Perfect CEO for a Big 2025 (9/18/24)

Silver Explorer That Got Away Might Suddenly Be a "Buy" (9/16/24)

Finally, Gold/Silver Miners Outperform the Metals (9/14/24)

Is This Royalty Company a Deleveraging Story or a Margin Play? (9/5/24)

Has Seabridge Gold's Time Finally Come? (8/26/24)

Just How Bad Was Franco-Nevada's (Latest) Bad News? (8/15/24)

A Glimpse of the Future for Successful Gold Explorers (8/12/24)

Mining Is Hard: Mexico Tanks Its Silver Stocks (8/1/24)

Epic Drill Results From Two Portfolio Companies (7/25/24)

A Great Story That's Running Out of Time (7/22/24)

What Happened to These Two Portfolio Stocks? (7/15/24)

Q2 Gold Miner Earnings Might Liven Up the Summer Doldrums (7/9/24)

Good News From One of Our Losers, Bad News From Two Winners (6/27/24)

A Quick Way to Analyze Silver Drill Results (6/21/24)

Great News from a Portfolio Stock (6/1724)

Three Kinds Of Good News (6/13/24)

Five-Stock Portfolio #6: Gold/Silver Explorers (6/9/24)

Five-Stock Portfolio #5: Junior Miner ETFs (5/16/24)

Check Out The Great Earnings Reports (5/15/24)

Finally, Some Good-Looking Gold/Silver Miner Charts (5/9/24)

When Acquisition Candidates Become Acquirers (4/25/24)

Marin Katusa Sketches Out An Interesting Future (4/19/24)

Portfolio Stock Update: Good News That's Even Better Than It Looks (4/18/24)

Was That Financing A Good Thing Or A Bad Thing? (4/11/24)

Bob Moriarty's Favorite Explorers (4/7/24)

Franco-Nevada Takes Its Cobre Panama Hit (3/17/24)

Finally, Some Good News From A Junior Miner (3/11/24)

Mainstream Money Tiptoes Into Gold Miners (2/16/24)

Now This Is How You Raise Money (2/13/24)

Two Interesting Questions: How Dilutive Is That Financing? (2/12/24)

Another Explorer: Great Drill Results, Worrisome Timing (2/2/24)

This Royalty Company Is Quietly Crushing It (1/18/24)

Two Useful Lessons: What a Successful Royalty Company Looks Like (1/9/24)

For This Gold Explorer, All That Remains Is the Buyout (1/4/24)

A Glimpse Of The Future For Gold/Silver Miners (12/14/23)

Buy All The Big Gold/Silver Miners With A Mouse Click (12/5/23)

Buy All The Gold/Silver Miners With A Mouse Click (12/5/23)

When Is A Gold Miner Also A Value Play? (11/29/23)

Just How Bad Was Franco-Nevada's Bad News? (11/1/23)

Junior Miners: i-80 Gold's Complex Success (10/26/23)

Why Don't All Precious Metals Miners Do This? (9/15/23)

Junior Miners: SilverCrest Metals’ Free Cash Flow (8/31/23)

Junior Miners: A Financing Success Story (8/16/23)

Junior Miners: Wallbridge’s Serious Ounces (8/10/23)

Mining Is Hard: Another Reason To Own The Royalty/Streamers (8/2/23)

Videos Featuring Our Portfolio Companies (7/19/23)

Royalty Stocks: Elemental’s Emergence (7/12/23)

Junior Miners: Seabridge Gold’s 170 Million Ounces (7/5/23)

Hidden Value Plays: Palisade’ New Found Stake (6/12/23)

Portfolio Stock News: New Found’s Blow-Out Results (6/5/23)

Miners Have Three Potentially Serious Problems (5/29/23)

Junior Miners: Lion One’s Bonanza Grades (4/27/23)

Junior Miners: Irving Resources’ Hidden Value (3/21/23)

Junior Miners: Nevada King (3/14/23)

Junior Miners: Eloro Resources’ Phase Change (2/3/23)

Junior Miners: Dolly Varden Silver Is a No-Brainer (1/31/23)

Junior Miners: In Search of the Next 50-Bagger (1/25/23)

The Only Gold Stocks You Really Need (1/3/23)

Gold/Silver (Physical)

Gold Is Becoming "Monetary Infrastructure" (4/20/25)

Watch the Gold/Silver Ratio (4/8/25)

What Just Happened? Part 1: Gold and Silver Fall Hard (4/3/25)

Seven Charts That Put the Gold Bull Market in Context (3/30/25)

Is Silver Being Suppressed? (3/21/25)

Adam Taggart: How to Buy and Store Gold (3/13/25)

Gold Porn, Part 2: It's a Real Bull Market (3/12/25)

Wild Times in Precious Metals (2/21/25)

Gold Outlook: Murky For the Metal, Bright For the Miners (2/10/25)

Trump's Biggest Policy Change Is Great For Gold (1/25/25)

What Just Happened to Gold? (11/12/24)

Will a "Short Squeeze" Spike Silver? (10/26/24)

Incrementum's Latest Gold Charts (10/25/24)

From the Archives: Gold And the Shrinking Trust Horizon (9/15/24)

Where You Store It: Don't Trust, and Definitely Verify (8/20/24)

Where You Store It: Here's a New Option (8/13/24)

From the Archives...Gold Or Silver? (8/3/24)

Where You Store It: Choosing a Country for Offshore Gold (7/4/24)

Gold Hit With One-Two Punch (6/8/24)

Where You (Shouldn't) Store It: Nine Places (5/21/24)

It's Not Just Gold. This Is A Full-On Commodities Bull Market (5/19/24)

Why The Gold Rush Is Just Beginning, In Six Charts (5/17/24)

Wall Street Journal Boosts Gold FOMO (5/12/24)

More Good News On The Silver Deficit (5/4/24)

Gold Porn, Part 1: Gold Bugs Are Suddenly Cool (4/5/24)

Is This "Silver Squeeze" For Real? (4/4/24)

How To Buy Physical Gold And Silver (3/26/24)

Will The Shanghai Gold Arbitrage “Empty Vaults In London and Europe”? (3/4/24)

Accidentally Funny CNBC Grapples With Costco Gold Sales (3/14/24)

Getting To $100 Silver, Part 1: Rising Solar Demand, Stagnant Mine Supply (2/27/24)

Gold, When All Else Fails, Part 1: China's Last Resort (1/29/24)

Someday This Will Happen To Silver (12/30/23)

Gold Is Now Definitely An Impulse Buy (12/29/23)

Geopolitical Risk and the Case For Physical ETFs (12/19/23)

Gold: $2000 Might Still Be Resistance (12/8/23)

Is Gold A Manipulated Market? (11/24/23)

Gold: Resistance Is...Finite (11/22/23)

Central Bank Gold Demand Is Even Stronger Than It Looks (10/12/23)

Did Gold Bars Just Become An Impulse Buy? (9/27/23)

Gold Is Doing Great -- In Other Currencies (9/18/23)

Gold Seasonality, Part 1: Are We There Yet? (8/23/23)

How You Store It, Part 2: Physical ETFs (7/25/23)

Silver Gets Some Mainstream Coverage (7/14/23)

How You Store It, Part 1: Gold In Hand (6/15/23)

More "In Gold We Trust" Charts (5/27/23)

Is A Silver "Deficit" The Same As A Shortage? (4/21/23)

Check Out Gold's Quiet Bull Market (4/12/23)

The World's Best Chartbook, A Preview (3/23/23)

Is Your State Gold-Friendly? (2/5/23)

Gold And The Shrinking Trust Horizon (1/29/23)

Gold Or Silver? (1/21/23)

Interviews

With KER, WS Bullion, Palisades, L&F, 1,000 Bagger, J Taylor (4/29/25)

With KE Report, USA Watchdog, Wall Street Bullion, CapitalCosm, Wealthion (4/2/25)

With Sachs Realty, Michael Douville, Liberty and Finance, Jay Taylor, FSN (3/10/25)

With Canadian Bitcoiners, Sachs Realty, Decentralize TV, CapitalCosm (2/9/25)

With Soar Financially, Liberty & Finance, KRE, FSN (1/4/25)

With Real Estate MindSet, USAW, Metals Miners, KER, Palisades, VRIC (11/19/24)

With Slo-Mo, WTFinance, CapitalCosm, and Achieving Alpha (10/1/24)

With Sachs Realty, Liberty and Finance, Douville, INN, FSN, KE Report (8/25/24)

With Sachs Realty, Liberty and Finance, KE Report, Howe Street, FSN (6/25/24)

With Natural Resource, Sachs Realty, Daniela Cambone, Cowboy's Take (5/11/24)

With Market Sniper, Natural Resource Stocks, KE Report, Soar Financially (4/14/24)

With KE Report, Brighteon, Talk Digital, GoldSeek, and Michael Douville (3/11/24)

With Commodity Culture, Sachs Realty, Thoughtful Money, and KE Report (1/26/24)

With Palisades Gold Radio, GoldSeek Radio, KER (12/29/23)

With Soar Financially, Michael Douville, L and F, FSN, and Collapse Life (11/23/23)

With Commodity Culture, Liberty and Finance, FSN, and KER (10/4/23)

With KE Report, USA Watchdog, and HoweStreet (9/7/23)

With GoldSeek Radio, KE Report, and USA Watchdog (7/23/23)

With Jay Taylor, Mario Innecco, and Greg Hunter (6/7/23)

With Shad Marquitz and Elijah Johnson (5/12/23)

With Jason Burack and Kerry Lutz (3/30/23)

Messages to Subscribers

Let's Have Another Contest (1/5/25)

Adam Taggart: Ask Your Questions, Get Trustworthy Answers (5/5/24)

Contest Results: The Winners Are... (4/15/24)

Let's Have A Contest (4/13/24)

Thanks For a Great First Year (12/30/23)

Welcome, Everyone (1/5/23)

People We Should Know

Rep. Thomas Massie (6/11/24)

Victoria Nuland (3/6/24)

Mike Benz (2/17/24)

Elon and RFKJ (2/16/24)

Vivek Ramaswamy (12/26/23)

Russell Brand (10/5/23)

Glenn Greenwald (9/20/23)

Martin Armstrong (8/9/23)

Russell Brand (8/6/23)

Ray Dalio (7/17/23)

Caitlin Johnstone (6/2/23)

Ron Paul (4/10/23)

Eric Brakey (4/7/23)

Jimmy Dore (4/7/23)

James Howard Kunstler (3/25/23)

Janet Yellen (3/17/23)

Marjory Wildcraft (3/10/23)

Catherine Austin Fitts (2/20/23)

Matt Taibbi (2/6/23)

Nouriel Roubini (1/28/23)

Ronnie Stöeferle (1/20/23)

Rick Rule (1/18/23)

Peter Zeihan (1/6/23)

Politics/Culture/Media

Off-Topic But Amazing: Welcome Back, Dire Wolves (4/8/25)

From the Archives: So That's Who's Screwing Everything Up (3/29/25)

Civil War in the UK? (3/14/25)

Strong Gods Versus the Open Society (2/17/25)

From the Archives: The Epic Failure Of Modern Experts (2/15/25)

Matt Taibbi Explains the USAID/Politico Scandal (2/12/25)

Exposing the Empire's Secrets In Real-Time (2/7/25)

The Trumpian Revolution, In Context (1/24/25)

Artificial Intelligence Just Revolutionized Politics (12/25/24)

Creeping Fascism: Mike Benz On the Censorship-Industrial Complex (12/5/24)

On The Edge of World War 3 (11/25/24)

Justice Files, Part 1: Firings, Civil Suits, and Jury Awards (11/11/24)

Broke FEMA and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (10/5/24)

From the Archives: Killer Robot Dogs? Sure, Why Not? (9/28/24)

College and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (9/27/24)

Global Chaos, Part 1: Things Exploding Everywhere (9/19/24)

Matt Taibbi: Why Censorship Is Suddenly Fashionable (9/10/24)

From the Archives: Martin Armstrong (Correctly) Predicts Chaos (9/9/24)

Two Takes on the Assassination Attempt (7/14/24)

From the Archives: Ancient Evil... (7/4/24)

Carol Roth: The Death of Property Rights (6/15/24)

Creeping Fascism, Part 1: Just The Beginning (5/22/24)

So That's Who's Screwing Everything Up (5/7/24)

The Day We Stopped Trusting Media (4/27/24)

The MSM Is Dying, NPR Edition (4/12/24)

Elites, Commoners, And The Shrinking Trust Horizon (3/24/24)

Huge 1st Amendment Drama (3/18/24)

Welcome To The Third World, Part 3: Just Leave Your Keys Where The Car Thieves Can Find Them (3/17/24)

Welcome To The Third World, Part 2: When The Cops Don't Come (3/12/24)

Inequality In 9 Charts And One Amusing Image (2/21/24)

Good News For A Change, Part 1: Independent Media Is Replacing the MSM (2/10/24)

The Great Taking, Part 2: More Heavyweights Chime In (1/16/24)

Brighteon Covers "The Great Taking" (12/18/23)

Are We Too Dumb To Survive? (12/13/23)

Quick Video: CBDCs "Sound Like Fascism" (9/20/23)

Wind Power, Dead Whales, and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (9/11/23)

Ancient Evil: Term Limits, WWIII, and Other Reasons to Clean House (7/28/23)

Public Health and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (7/20/23)

The Epic Failure Of Modern Experts (5/8/23)

Jimmy Dore: Is This Why Tucker Carlson Was Fired? (4/25/23)

Is Everybody Lying? (4/21/23)

Deep Fakes, Artificial Intelligence and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (3/16/23)

Rhyming History: Censorship In A Burning Theater (2/26/23)

Is The Aristocracy’s Next Psyop … Alien Invasion? (2/12/23)

The Vaccine Narrative Crumbles (1/27/23)

What Will the Aristocracy Try Next? (1/12/23)

The Aristocracy Is Eating the Peasants (1/11/2023)

Portfolios and Updates

Monthly Portfolio Review, April 2025 (5/1/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, March 2025 (3/31/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, February 2025 (3/4/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, January 2025 (2/1/25)

Annual Portfolio Review, 2024 (1/1/25)

Monthly Portfolio Review, November 2024 (11/30/24)

Q3 2024 Earnings: Two Portfolio Stocks Looking Good (11/21/24)

Monthly Portfolio Review, October 2024 (10/31/24)

Monthly Portfolio Review, September 2024 (10/2/24)

Portfolio Update -- Q2 Earnings Edition (9/1/24)

Monthly Portfolio Review, June 2024

Monthly Portfolio Review, May 2024

Five-Stock Portfolio #4: Takeover Candidate Royalty Companies (4/17/24)

Five-Stock Portfolio #3: Large Cap Royalty/Streamers (4/8/24)

Five-Stock Portfolio #2: Energy Stocks (4/2/24)

Monthly Portfolio Update, April 1 2024

Five-Stock Portfolio #1: Physical ETFs (3/23/24)

Weekly Portfolio Update, March 3 2024

Weekly Portfolio Update, February 25 2024

Weekly Portfolio Update, February 18 2024

Weekly Portfolio Update, February 11, 2024

Weekly Portfolio Update, February 4 2024

Weekly Portfolio Update, January 28 2024

Asset Allocation, Part 2: Mid-Tier Stocks (1/25/24)

Asset Allocation, Part 1: Core Positions (1/25/24)

Weekly Portfolio Update, January 21 2024

Weekly Portfolio Update, January 14 2024

Weekly Portfolio Update, December 31 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, December 24 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, December 17 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, December 10 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, December 3 2023

Weekly Portfolio Review, November 26 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, November 19 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, November 12 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, November 5 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, October 29 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, October 22 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, October 15 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, October 8 2023

Monthly Portfolio Update: October 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, September 24 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, September 17 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, September 10 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, September 3 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, August 27 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, August 20 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, August 13 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, August 7 2023

Portfolio Review, May 2023

Portfolio Review, April 2023

Monthly Note And Portfolio Review February 2023

Weekly Portfolio Update, January 7 2023

Prepping (Health, Skills, Privacy, Finance)

Health Prepping: Seed Oils Are Poison (4/26/25)

Health Prepping: Did AI Just Cut Cancer Risk by 90%? (4/15/25)

Health Prepping: Stop Poisoning Yourself, Part 1 (3/20/25)

Health Prepping: Vitamin D Prevents Tooth Decay (2/6/25)

Your First Gun: Readers Weigh In (1/18/25)

Health Prepping: Stop Poisoning Your Family (12/22/24)

Becoming Invisible, Part 16: China Just Stole Everything (12/7/24)

Health Prepping: How to Offset All That Sitting 11/26/24)

Health Prepping: A Legit Anti-Cancer Diet? (11/3/24)

Becoming Invisible, Part 15: Don't Let Roomba See You Hide Your Gold (11/1/24)

Is Frugality a "Skill"? (10/12/24)

Health Prepping, Part 5: Red Light Therapy (9/7/24)

"Fake Organic" Food and the Shrinking Trust Horizon (7/12/24)

Health Prepping: Microbiome Maintenance is Key to...Everything (6/29/24)

If Hackers Can Shut Down 15,000 Car Dealerships, Is Your Bank Safe? (6/22/24)

Estate Planning: The Big Question (6/13/24)

Health Prepping Update: So Intermittent Fasting Kills? Really? (4/10/24)

Becoming Invisible, Part 14: Proton's Latest Tools (4/6/24)

Becoming Invisible, Part 13: Glenn Meder Explains "De-Googled" Phones (3/20/24)

Strategic Relocation, Part 3: Whales Fleeing Weaponized Courts (2/23/24)

Becoming Invisible, Part 12: Even Your Car Is Spying On You (2/9/24)

Time For A Trust? If So, What Kind? (2/1/24)

Health Prepping, Part 4: Vitamin D Seems To Prevent Dementia (1/22/24)

Skill Stacking, Part 1: Handymen Will Inherit the Earth (12/23/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 11: Privacy Land Trusts (12/20/23)

Strategic Relocation, Part 2: The "Big Sort" (12/9/23)

Your First Gun (11/21/23)

Health Prepping, Part 3: Intermittent Fasting (10/13/23)

Health Prepping, Part 2: Interval Training (10/5/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 10: Your WiFi Can See You (9/18/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 9: Burner Phones (9/9/23)

Your Bug-Out Bag Needs a Grab-and-Go Binder (9/4/23)

Health Prepping, Part 1: Stem Cell Breakthrough (8/29/23)

Things We Should Do: Make An Estate Plan (8/16/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 8: So Much For Incognito Mode (8/9/23)

Health Prepping, Part 2: Interval Training (8/5/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 7: Android Phone Privacy Settings (8/4/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 6: iPhone Privacy Settings (7/27/23)

Strategic Relocation -- Why, Where, And How (6/26/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 5: Phones Are Surveillance Machines (6/21/23)

They're Coming For Your Bank Account (6/17/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 4: How To Choose And Use A VPN (6/10/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 3: Hiding From Google (5/22/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 2: They're Tracking (and Manipulating) Us (5/16/23)

Becoming Invisible, Part 1: How They Track Us (5/12/23)

Is Your Bank At Risk? (3/12/23)

Are We As Prepped As We Think? (3/9/23)

Real Estate

Recession Watch: Real Estate Is Already There (4/27/25)

Weirdest Housing Bubble Ever (2/25/25)

Is the Catalyst For the Next Financial Crisis...Homeowners Insurance? (1/13/25)

Housing Bust: Builders Are Slashing Prices (12/24/24)

Housing Bust: It's Not Just the Cost of Buying, It's the Cost of Owning (11/16/24)

Watch the Housing Bust Play Out in Real-Time (9/23/24)

Airbnb Houses Are About to Flood the Market (8/7/24)

Housing Is Seriously Rolling Over (7/24/24)

Recession Watch: Doom Spending and Frozen Real Estate (1/23/24)

Next Year's Housing Crash, In Charts and Anecdotes (11/27/23)

Private Equity "Landlords" Endangered By Falling House Prices (10/23/23)

JP Morgan Predicts A Housing Market Crash (10/3/23)

Wolf Richter On Why We Should Short The Housing Stocks (9/26/23)

Finally, The Housing Crash (9/21/23)

How the Aristocracy Ate the Housing Market (8/26/23)

Real Estate And Manufacturing Seize Up (7/20/23)

Real Estate Icon Sam Zell: Right One Last Time (5/19/23)

Time To Short The Homebuilders (5/10/23)

What Blows Up Next? Commercial Real Estate (4/2/23)

Two Experts Agree: Home Prices Are Headed Down Hard (4/26/23)

The Commercial Real Estate Bust Isn't Coming. It's Here (4/9/23)

Will 7% Mortgages Crush Housing? (2/22/23)