Cory and Shad at the KE Report have spent the past few years interviewing junior miner CEOs with, until recently, very little to show for it. Juniors and explorers were in a long, grinding bear market, and traumatized former investors had moved on to tech and cryptos.

But that’s changing in a big way. Commodities are rocking, miner cash flow is surging, and the juniors are suddenly hot takeover candidates.

This makes the KE Report’s content uniquely valuable. Here, for instance, is their CEO interview list from just the past week:

So many company updates from last week. Gold, silver, uranium, battery development, etc...

This week’s company interviews cover exploration expansions, major financing moves, and production milestones. From high-grade gold and silver hits in Argentina to uranium upside in Sweden and a fresh drilling campaign in Wyoming—momentum continues across the metals and energy space. Dive in to hear directly from executives about what’s next.

Uranium Upside in Sweden – District Metals (TSX.V: DMX)

A quiet player in uranium is stepping into the spotlight.

Advancing projects in Sweden with strong government tailwinds.

Focused on near-surface, unconformity-style uranium.

Broadening exposure as uranium equities regain strength.

Strategic Partnerships in Scandinavia – Capella Minerals (TSX.V: CMIL)

Building quietly in Finland and Norway through JVs.

Active partnerships with EV metals potential.

Exploration updates from multiple fronts.

Cash-conservative growth through earn-ins.

Expanding Beyond Newfoundland – Exploits Discovery (CSE: NFLD)

The growth story moves into Québec and Ontario.

New property acquisitions mark a strategic shift.

Keeping optionality alive while evaluating core Newfoundland assets.

Portfolio diversification narrative in play.

Q1 Operational Progress – Magna Mining (TSX.V: NICU)

Drilling and development at two Sudbury-area mines.

Solid quarter from McCreedy West, with ramp development underway.

Exploration heating up at the Levack Mine.

Nickel and copper demand backdrop still favorable.

Market Reacts to Drill Results – Astra Exploration (TSX.V: ASTR)

High-grade hits drive share price action.

Results from La Manchuria deliver multiple mineralized zones.

One hole pending due to over-limit grades.

CEO explains follow-up plans for summer.

Shovel-Ready in Ontario – Generation Mining (TSX: GENM)

Copper-palladium exposure with permits in hand.

Marathon Project set to move when funding aligns.

Asset derisked; waiting on macro tailwinds.

Insights into permitting process and partner potential.

Back in the Homestake Belt – Dakota Gold (NYSE: DC)

Two flagship projects in a world-class gold district.

Richmond Hill and Maitland showing real potential.

Historic production region with new high-grade targets.

Permitting and drill strategy shared.

Big-Name Backing – Fury Gold Mines (TSX: FURY)

Agnico Eagle invests $4.3M ahead of busy summer.

Committee Bay drilling is the top priority.

Multiple programs across Nunavut and Québec.

Exploration upside paired with institutional confidence.

Nordic Roll-Up Begins – First Nordic Metals (TSX.V: FNM)

From site visits to assays, the next phase is starting.

Acquired EMX’s Nordic business unit.

Summer drilling programs launching at multiple targets.

Company evolution detailed by management.

Tech & Energy Crossover – Graphene Manufacturing Group (TSX.V: GMG)

Advanced materials meet commercial applications.

Second-gen graphene production ramping up.

Updates on lubricants, batteries, and Thermal XR.

Outlook on product demand and scaling.

Production and Optionality – Sierra Madre (TSX.V: SM)

Q1 results and mining begins at Coloso.

Operational ramp-up underway in Mexico.

Extended debt facility adds financial runway.

Commentary on First Majestic’s involvement.

Wyoming Gold Campaign – Relevant Gold (CSE: RGC)

5,000 meters of drilling starting now.

Apex Target in the Bradley Peak Camp being tested.

Prior success and model-driven targeting.

Why the team sees significant discovery potential.

New Discovery in the NWT – Rackla Metals (TSX.V: RACK)

Drilling kicks off at the Grab project.