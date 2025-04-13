Talk about cross-currents. Oil, which affects the cost of pretty much everything, is down about 15% so far this month. That’s extremely deflationary.
Housing, meanwhile, is right up there with oil for its impact on the cost of living. And home price inflation is rapidly headed for zero overall, with many formerly hot markets already falling at double-digit annual rates.
Last but not least, industrial commodities prices declined in March.
Add it all up, and it looks like we’re headed for a deflationary downturn — not surprising after the longest credit expansion/equities bull market on record.
And yet…inflation expectations just spiked
And long-term interest rates, which also measure inflation expectations, are rising. The most important long rate — on 10-year Treasuries — has spiked so far in April.
Obviously, It’s the Tariffs
A trade war is inflationary if it drives up import prices, but deflationary if it slows economic growth. And no one knows which way the current turmoil is going to break.
That’s why gold, which preserves wealth in chaotic times, is way up while oil, which depends on cyclical demand, is down.
How do we play this? As always: cautiously. Even without a trade war, chaotic times were imminent. See the Recession Watch series of the past couple of years. Further out, a currency crisis is virtually guaranteed (hence this newsletter’s focus on safe haven assets like gold and silver).
So, slowly and steadily, continue to add to positions in high-quality precious metals and energy stocks while sprinkling in some short bets as insurance. And let the world go where it goes. Whatever happens this year or next, barring a nuclear war we’re headed for a currency reset that will be bad for financial assets and great for real things.
There has been a significant degree of suppression of specific aspects of U.S. history, especially regarding the U.S.-Russia relationship and its emphasis on the American system of political economy (e.g., McKinley and tariffs). Were the truth to ever be broadly known—and Trump is beginning to reveal this to the masses—the elites, banksters, and their minions would likely be on the receiving end of a Planet of the Apes type of event.
The philosophical foundation of this is a thing of beauty, tracing back from the Founding Fathers through Swiss jurist Vattel to Gottfried Leibnitz and Natural Law. It is integral to the DNA of what made America such a creature of magnificent promise. Open system physics in economic action; the pie grows.
- https://canadianpatriot.org/2021/11/14/mendeleyev-witte-and-the-revival-of-russias-lost-revolutionary-potential-of-1905/
- https://www.voltairenet.org/article169488.html
Despite how the pathetic MOCKINGBIRD mainstream media and related talking heads try to portray it, we are in the early stages of an economic miracle. Yes, things are bad and there could be rocky times ahead.
P.S. Why did Sergey Glazyev pay tribute to Lyndon LaRouche? https://www.sott.net/article/472257-Why-Sergey-Glazyevs-memorial-to-the-legacy-of-Lyndon-LaRouche-matters
Global Sea Change: US Exceptionalism destroyed by QE, Russia sanctions (we defaulted on our debt) and tariffs sending a clear message by Bessent...it's time for Main Street to recover.
Wall Street globalization is finally Dead and so is the Democratic Party of War Mongers, Thieves of other Sovereigns natural resources using US Citizens as cannon fodder for the economic benefit of extremely rich power brokers like Soros, Clintons, Obamas and Bidens...Sea Change indeed!
The US Financial Position of Debt/GDP is by 50% bankrupt worse off t
compared to the rest of Globe...VOLATILITY is the only guarantee.
Think Tsunami during the "Great Unwind"...EuroDollar Debt greater than Domestic USD Debt requires USDs to stay solvent. As the tide goes out the USD will VOLMAGEDDEN higher, gold will discount around 20% and The FED will fire up the printer sending Gold to Mars while being Demanded by Private Sector majority (53%) UST holders, higher rates because the decades of Flight to Safety again are over!
What FUN...We the People only have ourselves to blame...please be Adults!