Gold (and now silver) are starting to do things not seen for over a decade. And the resulting charts are just gorgeous. Some recent examples:

Foreign central banks are moving out of US Treasuries and into gold:

Overindebted countries are cranking the money printing up to panic levels:

Gold and silver are responding with identical “synced” chart patterns:

The miners are selling their metal at ever-higher prices, thus generating blow-out profit margins:

And the mining stocks — big and small — are breaking out:

Demand for physical metal — especially in the US — is spiking:

But gold remains very rare per capita — while silver remains rare vs gold: