Gold Porn, Part 2: It's a Real Bull Market
Irresistible charts from the precious metals breakout
Gold (and now silver) are starting to do things not seen for over a decade. And the resulting charts are just gorgeous. Some recent examples:
Foreign central banks are moving out of US Treasuries and into gold:
Overindebted countries are cranking the money printing up to panic levels:
Gold and silver are responding with identical “synced” chart patterns:
The miners are selling their metal at ever-higher prices, thus generating blow-out profit margins:
And the mining stocks — big and small — are breaking out:
Demand for physical metal — especially in the US — is spiking:
But gold remains very rare per capita — while silver remains rare vs gold:
2.5 oz of silver to 1 oz gold
