I recently asked Excelsior Prosperity’s Shad Marquitz about his favorite junior silver miners.

After lamenting the fact that two of his favorites — SilverCrest and Gatos — had recently been bought out, Shad noted that in this market, “favorite” doesn’t necessarily mean “highest quality”:

There are vast differences in risk tolerance among investors, and some confuse "best" or "high-quality" with having the best overall performance in a bull market. Often it’s the #BestOfTheWorst that will outperform, and so at this point those are more interesting to me than "best-in-class" companies.

He then got specific about a junior miner that illustrates this point: