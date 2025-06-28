John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JJ789's avatar
JJ789
18m

Sounds great, but no thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pete McLaughlin's avatar
Pete McLaughlin
28mEdited

Gold in someone else’s vault always has the problem of “will i be able to get it if I need it” and cryptos have the problem of proving that they are not being created with no gold to back them.

In other words it is just another form of fiat money but with the downside that my every transaction can be traced and the bank can freeze my account any time they wish. No Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture