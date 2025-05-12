Our Portfolio has a selection of royalty/streaming stocks ranging from giants to emerging micro-caps. But there are lots more out there, with new ones forming all the time.
Subscriber and friend Jim Judson recently forwarded a Junior Mining Network article that claims to list every single royalty/streamer. So, for readers who want to seek out the undiscovered gems in this space, here you go:
Hmmm… I guess an alternative way of getting exposure silver would be https://silvercrownroyalties.com/media-centre/
🤔
My best bet is Franco, as they have a royalty on Cobre panama, that will open..at some stage...