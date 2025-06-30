Another month, another war. And more AI babies…
This week, Florida opened “Alligator Alcatraz.”
Speaking of AI, it seems to no longer care what we think:
Another month, another war. And more AI babies…
This week, Florida opened “Alligator Alcatraz.”
Speaking of AI, it seems to no longer care what we think:
No posts
Great collection!
Glad to see the memes attacking both halves of the deep state are coming out. I was beginning to think you thought Trump was on America's side and not out to enrich himself and those who "donated" to him.