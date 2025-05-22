“Global warming” has been a thing ever since “global cooling” went out of style in the 1980s. But two recent developments make it worth a closer look.

Most other Establishment narratives, from vaccines to Ukraine to Biden’s health to Trump/Russia collusion, have failed catastrophically over the past decade. Some very dangerous-sounding geo-engineering schemes are being hatched that would only be reasonable in the face of an existential threat.

Baby, It’s (Actually) Cold Outside

Scientists have recorded a history of global average temperatures that places us, believe it or not, in a brutally cold stretch. This is apparently not fringe science; even the Washington Post has had to acknowledge these “surprising” readings.

The following chart shows that for most of Earth’s history, the poles were free of ice. Which frankly sounds more pleasant and healthy than today’s world.

As for those “This was the hottest year on record!” headlines, the fingerprints of junk science abound:

Almost All 'Extreme' UK Temperature Highs Recorded At Junk Sites with Massive Possible Errors (Daily Sceptic) - Over the last few days the UK has experienced balmy spring weather with temperatures often settling in the low 20s Celsius. The Met Office has been out in force colouring the maps orange and declaring ‘extreme’ highs all over the green and pleasant land. Or more accurately, a remarkably few chosen spots across the land. Net Zero promotion demands ever higher temperature recordings so only unnaturally heat-ravaged sites provide most of the daily records. I looked at the last nine days of Met Office records to Sunday May 18th and can reveal that nearly nine out of 10 local ‘extreme’ daily temperature highs were posted in junk Class 4 and super junk Class 5 sites with internationally-recognised ‘uncertainties’ of 2°C and 5°C respectively.

Reflective Particles

Some of the world’s more corrupt/credulous governments are responding to the global warming narrative with “geo-engineering” schemes straight out of dystopian science fiction novels.

The UK — perhaps the least likely nation to want to “dim the sun” — is proposing to do just that:

UK scientists are about to attempt to dim the sun (Independent) - British scientists could experiment with techniques to block sunlight as part of a £50 million government funded scheme to combat global warming. The geo-engineering project is set to be given the go-ahead within weeks and could see scientists explore techniques including launching clouds of reflective particles into the atmosphere or using seawater sprays to make clouds brighter. Another method involves thinning natural cirrus clouds, which act as heat-trapping blankets. If successful, less sunlight will reach the earth’s surface and in turn temporarily cool the surface of earth. It’s thought to be a relatively cheap way to cool the planet.

What Could Go Wrong?

An obvious question is, “Are those ‘reflective particles’ good for babies and expectant mothers to breathe?” Because if they’re not, then this project can’t be called “relatively cheap.”

Which brings us to chemtrails, the subject of a future post here. Could it be that we’re already doing crazy things like the UK is proposing, but on a global scale? Here’s hoping RFK is paying attention.