John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
10h

IF we use any realistic measure of consumer price inflation (such as John Williams' "Shadowstats") the US has been in a PERMANENT recession/stagflation since the GFC.

This has now reached the point where further borrowing in any sphere is LITERALLY unsupportable. As I've already warned - buckle your shoulder harnesses - it's going to be a very "bumpy" ride.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ivan Mectin's avatar
Ivan Mectin
10h

So they had 43 months to get their house in order, covid money and untold hundreds of thousands had their loans erased. Yet, they still have this problem. There is a whole lot of people bringing it on themselves while livingin the basement at home.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture