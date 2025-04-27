John Rubino's Substack

Stanley Blake
15h

A little honesty would go a long way in getting us through a period of extreme difficulty. Andrew Mellon served from 1920-1932 and his policies of letting the market work to sort things out which were practiced during the depression of 1920-1921 (The Forgotten Depression) and ignored from 1929-1932 treated the country to the Great Depression and a huge expansion of government.

The greatest debt/credit expansion world-wide in history is a set up for massive problems. Some are predicting that working through our problems will be substantially worse than the Great Depression.

Bill G
16h

Trump policies will prevent interest rates from declining as much as they should in recession.

Expect big tax cuts as Trump tries to survive midterms.

How big will the Trump deficit be?????

