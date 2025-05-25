A tier-1 gold mine is generally defined as producing at least 500,000 ounces of gold annually for 10 or more years, at low cost. Such mines are the Holy Grail of the business and are becoming rarer as the most accessible deposits are discovered and exploited.

Put another way, every gold explorer hopes to find a tier-one deposit, but very few succeed.

One of our Portfolio stocks just took a big step in that direction. Let’s go over its most recent Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for a sense of how big a deal this might be: