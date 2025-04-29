April — with gold above $3,000 and lots of other once-in-a-generation things happening — was a fun month for doing podcasts. The gold-bug community has been waiting a long time for vindication, so I think it’s okay for us to enjoy the moment.
Sure wish the miners would move, bui they keep going down in spite of the bullion rising
John enjoyed the interview with edelmetalle - on the subject of junior miners do you have any views on Dryden gold? High quality list of shareholders and a potentially rich gold district but obviously a pure exploration play