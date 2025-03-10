The federal government is shrinking. Todd Sachs and I look at what that means for D.C. area real estate and the broader economy.

Michael Douville’s forecasting model shows an imminent crash. Recent stock market action is proving him right.

As a libertarian podcaster and gold dealer, Dunagun Kaiser is in the right place at the right time.

For decades, Jay Taylor has reported on the government mismanagement that makes gold miners great investments. His predictions are now coming true.

FSN’s Kerry Lutz and I do our usual “two guys in a bar trashing the Establishment” show.