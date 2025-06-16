John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Maximilien Authier's avatar
Marc Maximilien Authier
2h

Credit markets are currently pricing in a 6-level credit downgrade for the US Treasuries, which would give it a rating of BBB, just a smidge above investment gradeA severe downgrade would send US Treasury bond interest rates to 6+%, and mortgages to 10+%

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fast Eddy's avatar
Fast Eddy
2h

Why Don't We Just Build More Nuclear Power Plants?

Surely there must be a good reason

As I analyze the situation, however, the problems associated with nuclear electricity generation are more complex and immediate than most people perceive. My analysis shows that the world is already dealing with “not enough uranium from mines to go around.” In particular, US production of uranium “peaked” about 1980 (Figure 1).

For many years, the US was able to down-blend nuclear warheads (both purchased from Russia and from its own supply) to get around its uranium supply deficit.

Today, the inventory of nuclear warheads has dropped quite low. There are few warheads available for down-blending. This is creating a limit on uranium supply that is only now starting to hit.

Nuclear warheads, besides providing uranium in general, are important for the fact that they provide a concentrated source of uranium-235, which is the isotope of uranium that can sustain a nuclear reaction. With the warhead supply depleting, the US has a second huge problem: developing a way to produce nuclear fuel, probably mostly from spent fuel, with the desired high concentration of uranium-235. Today, Russia is the primary supplier of enriched uranium.

https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/why-dont-we-just-build-more-nuclear

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture