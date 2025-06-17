John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Swanee's avatar
Swanee
5h

I've always wondered why the traders are so naive to the game that the commercials play...which I've heard about for years. There is supposedly a lot of solver in missiles, and I've heard some crazy numbers...as in a couple of kilos per missile...depending on size, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
3h

I always figured it was a good bartering asset and store of wealth. Perhaps we'll be bartering with Raytheon in the future!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture