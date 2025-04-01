Well that was fun.
Gold extended its bull market into uncharted territory in March, surpassing $3,000/oz.
What’s driving it? Rising global chaos, obviously. But also central bank buying, which seems to be price-insensitive:
Copper had a nice run to levels that are profitable for well-run miners. All but one of our Portfolio’s copper miners are up (see below).
Silver did about as well as gold in percentage terms and generated some buzz as a “squeeze candidate.” See:
Silver Squeeze 2.0: Will silver price see the biggest technical breakout in modern market history?
Silver squeeze graphics like the following have become common:
Alas… SilverSqueeze 2.0 falls flat during North American trading, but some believe the big move is still to come
Macro and Sector News
Silver to log fifth straight year of deficit. A look at the top-5 country producers
The Golden Age of Nuclear Energy Is Here
Copper Rises to Five-Month High After China Vows to Boost Demand
Copper is on the Verge of a Bull Market—And That’s Great News for Silver
Trump orders an increase in U.S. mineral production as more countries look to source gold domestically
Fed says it will slow balance sheet runoff process
"Do The Right Thing" - Trump Warns Fed To Cut Rates As Tariff Trouble Looms
Every physical silver ounce has been sold up to 1000X
Homebuyers jammed up by stubbornly high mortgage rates, tariff threats