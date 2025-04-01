Well that was fun.

Gold extended its bull market into uncharted territory in March, surpassing $3,000/oz.

What’s driving it? Rising global chaos, obviously. But also central bank buying, which seems to be price-insensitive:

Copper had a nice run to levels that are profitable for well-run miners. All but one of our Portfolio’s copper miners are up (see below).

Silver did about as well as gold in percentage terms and generated some buzz as a “squeeze candidate.” See:

Silver Squeeze 2.0: Will silver price see the biggest technical breakout in modern market history?

Silver squeeze graphics like the following have become common:

Alas… SilverSqueeze 2.0 falls flat during North American trading, but some believe the big move is still to come

Macro and Sector News

Silver to log fifth straight year of deficit. A look at the top-5 country producers

The Golden Age of Nuclear Energy Is Here

Copper Rises to Five-Month High After China Vows to Boost Demand

Copper is on the Verge of a Bull Market—And That’s Great News for Silver

Trump orders an increase in U.S. mineral production as more countries look to source gold domestically

Fed says it will slow balance sheet runoff process

"Do The Right Thing" - Trump Warns Fed To Cut Rates As Tariff Trouble Looms

Every physical silver ounce has been sold up to 1000X

Homebuyers jammed up by stubbornly high mortgage rates, tariff threats

Portfolio Company News