When a stock doesn’t work out, the impulse to sell it and forget it can be overpowering.

But sometimes the failure is one of timing, and while you’re looking away, the original thesis starts to play out.

The lesson? After dumping a loser, it pays to keep watching it, just in case.

I’ve culled a total of 5 gold/silver explorer stocks from our Portfolio since its inception in 2023. And a couple of them seem to be turning the corner. Could they be potential 10-baggers from their currently depressed prices? Maybe.

Here’s one that might deserve another look. Yes, that means risking another disappointment on the same discredited name. But the story, while still evolving, has changed in encouraging ways. So here goes…