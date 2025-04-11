Two of our Portfolio companies just reported their Q1 gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production and resulting revenue. In each case, production was down, which in a world of stable gold prices would result in lower earnings and, probably, a falling share price.

But thanks to gold’s historic bull market, each company reported a nice increase in revenue, with gross profit exceeding $2,000 per GEO. You can’t help but make serious money with margins that wide. Investors greeted these reports as good news, bidding both stocks up to new 12-month highs.

Here are the details: