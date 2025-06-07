John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
6hEdited

While we may certainly see deflationary forces play out early in what is likely an imminent secular financial collapse for those who have the option of holding real estate (a tangible asset) longer term be sure to consider the benefits of doing so during what will ultimately prove to be an inflationary secular financial collapse, particularly if they have a rock bottom fixed rate on a mortgage. Study real estate during the 1970's to gain a sense of the opportunity longer term. I for one won't be surprised if this secular financial collapse proves to be an order of magnitude worse than that of the 1970's. Real estate may serve as a financial life saver for many although it is relatively illiquid and associated costs, including property taxes, can be expected to rise dramatically in nominal and potentially inflation adjusted terms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
natalie oj's avatar
natalie oj
6h

Can't wait for the fun!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture