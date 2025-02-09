On Joey Temprile’s Canadian Bitcoiners show, we talk about physical versus financial assets and my struggle to understand cryptos.

Sachs Realty’s Todd Sachs expects a real estate bust to cause a banking crisis this year. He’s probably right.

On Decentralize TV, Mike Adams, Todd Pitner, and I cover artificial intelligence, the “reverse wealth effect,” and, of course, the next financial crisis.

Danny El-Ayoubi’s CapitalCosm is gaining a lot of traction on Substack. Here, we discuss the impact of the past year’s natural disasters on an already fragile economy.