When a small miner gets discovered and really takes off, they usually look, in retrospect, inevitable. But 20-20 hindsight is tricky. Good early news has to be validated by later developments, so that apparent inevitability is, in most cases, an illusion.

Well then, how do we separate the “inevitable with hindsight” winners from the more numerous “good start, bad finish” losers?

This post is the first in a series about stocks that 1) are not in our Portfolio and 2) should be, damn it. We’ll see if there were signs that could have gotten us in before the huge subsequent run.

Here’s one that recently took off: