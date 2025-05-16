John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Z's avatar
Eric Z
8h

John, have you heard of Stephen Zarlenga and his book "The Lost Science of Money"? In it he traces the history of money and The Money Powers and catalogs the many shenanigans banksters have used down the centuries to manipulate money. Gold and Silver standards, Bimetalic standards, you name it, the banksters can manipulate it.

Zarlenga documents the money systems that worked the best and why they worked. It has to do with rule of law... which has been lost in The West. (Hillary Clinton, Biden crime family, Jeffrey Epstein etc. etc. etc.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stephen's avatar
Stephen
9h

🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture