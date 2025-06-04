John Rubino's Substack

Deee
1hEdited

I've been using Linux Mint Cinnamon full time since 2015. I started trying out Linux in 2001. I would never even consider using Windows or Apple. Everything I need to do, I can do in Linux. I have not once ever needed Windows or Apple. Linux is also open source, meaning the code can audited, so you know there are no hidden back-doors for spying on you.

This may sound harsh, but as a retired computer programmer, I tell all the people who are interested, that if you are not on Linux, then in reality, you don't care about security. Why do you think all servers that run the web are Linux?

Francis Anscombe
2h

Thanks very much for spreading awareness about this very important matter.

