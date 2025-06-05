John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M C's avatar
M C
5h

The banks are getting desperat...

Gold was up 30 $ and to stop silvers 4,5% rise at noon GMT

they smacked gold down from + 30$ to minus 20$ just to get silver down to 3 %.

As if gold would fall when ECB lowered rates again 0.25% as expected.....

LME and/or Conex are in..deep shit.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
6h

Just for everyone's information the geological ratio of silver to gold is apparently @15 - 20 to 1. More or less that fixed by Congress (at the Founding) for the purposes of the only lawful federal money minting (no paper). Contemporary ratios are TOTALLY UNREAISTIC - LIKE MOST EVERYTHING ELSE IN THE CURRENT FINANCIALIZED ECONOMY. Would tend to indicate a bright future for silver as Reality reasserts itself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture