After the past year’s epic run, you’d think gold would have displaced at least some other assets in mainstream investors’ portfolios. But apparently not. These two charts have been making the rounds on X, showing that during the previous decade’s gold bull market, gold-related ETFs saw their share of “implied allocations” rise dramatically.

But that hasn’t yet happened in the current bull market, as both gold and gold miner ETFs seem to be an afterthought for the average investor.

That Might Be Changing. In China…

…While Costco Gold Buyers Have To Be Restrained

Still Early In The Game

The above implies three things:

US generalist investors haven’t yet warmed up to gold or gold miners. Chinese buyers are getting much better advice than their American counterparts. Costco customers’ eagerness to put multiple ounces of gold on their store credit cards implies the kind of enthusiasm that could easily spread to equity investors.

The conclusion? Momentum is building, but this bull market has a long way to run before generalist money is fully on board. Keep stacking.