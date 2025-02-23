Let’s start with a look at the US government’s balance sheet. Over the past few decades, liabilities have grown exponentially faster than assets, producing a gap of around $40 trillion.

That imbalance creates extreme financial fragility — and raises the question of what might expose that fragility. Accelerating inflation is one obvious candidate, and US citizens are starting to expect a dramatic increase:

Meanwhile, equity prices have been outrunning money supply growth, which historically has been bad news for both the broad market averages and the overall economy:

Other ways of viewing equity valuations are just as scary. For example, the free cash flow of S&P 500 companies is at a record low compared to the index’s market cap — and is dropping fast. It’s now below the level of just before the Great Recession:

Now, let’s zoom in on specific sectors that seem to be rolling over. Auto loan delinquency rates are spiking:

Housing is frozen, but with inventories of homes for sale rising, a significant price decline looks imminent:

Buyers Strike Crushes Green Shoots of Demand for Existing Homes, amid Surging Supply, Active Listings & Days on Market (Wolf Street) - Demand in the resale market just keeps getting crushed after every little sign of green shoots. Sales of existing single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and co-ops that closed in January dropped by 4.9% from December, seasonally adjusted, to an annual rate of 4.08 million sales, according to the National Association of Realtors today. This rate of sales was up just 2.0% from the abysmally low levels a year ago – 2024 as a whole had been the worst sales year since 1995 – and flat with the abysmally low levels two years ago. Compared to January 2021, the sales rate was down by 36%, compared to January 2019, the sales rate was down by 25% (historical data from YCharts):

What Should We Do?

The Table of Contents has a lot of actionable advice. Or…we can emulate iconic investor Warren Buffett, who is building an epic cash hoard in anticipation of stocks getting a lot cheaper: