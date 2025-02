Emerging gold miners stage epic runs when they surprise investors with good news.

Then they correct hard, punishing shareholders who fail to take some money off the table.

That’s just the nature of small, thinly-traded stocks. And it’s the source of the oft-heard advice to cash out the original investment when one of these stocks jumps, so you’re playing with (less stressful) house money going forward.

Today, one of our best-performing explorers illustrated that point: