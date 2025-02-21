John Rubino's Substack

Wild Times in Precious Metals
Suddenly, gold is interesting
  
John Rubino
Why Timing Matters For Short Selling
If only I'd waited a couple of years
  
John Rubino
Strong Gods Versus the Open Society
The context we've been waiting for
  
John Rubino
More Blow-Out Gold Miner Earnings
A gold bull market is a rising tide that lifts all gold miners.
  
John Rubino
From the Archives: The Epic Failure Of Modern Experts
And they wonder why no one trusts them
  
John Rubino
Here We Go: Gold Miners Start Reporting Blow-Out Earnings
Gold has been rising for a while…
  
John Rubino
Matt Taibbi Explains the USAID/Politico Scandal
For readers not familiar with Matt Taibbi, he’s an old-school, 1960s liberal reporter who is appalled by the corruption of his industry.
  
John Rubino
Gold Outlook: Murky For the Metal, Bright For the Miners
Time to manage expectations
  
John Rubino
Interviews With Canadian Bitcoiners, Sachs Realty, Decentralize TV, CapitalCosm
On Joey Temprile’s Canadian Bitcoiners show, we talk about physical versus financial assets and my struggle to understand cryptos.
  
John Rubino
Could Two of Our Portfolio Companies be Acquired as a Package Deal?
That would be cool
  
John Rubino
Exposing the Empire's Secrets In Real-Time
USAID is just the beginning...
  
John Rubino
Health Prepping: Vitamin D Prevents Tooth Decay
Vitamin D is the gift that keeps on giving.
  
John Rubino
