John Rubino's Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Wild Times in Precious Metals
Suddenly, gold is interesting
7 hrs ago
•
John Rubino
38
Share this post
John Rubino's Substack
Wild Times in Precious Metals
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Why Timing Matters For Short Selling
If only I'd waited a couple of years
Feb 20
•
John Rubino
15
Share this post
John Rubino's Substack
Why Timing Matters For Short Selling
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Strong Gods Versus the Open Society
The context we've been waiting for
Feb 17
•
John Rubino
37
Share this post
John Rubino's Substack
Strong Gods Versus the Open Society
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
22
More Blow-Out Gold Miner Earnings
A gold bull market is a rising tide that lifts all gold miners.
Feb 16
•
John Rubino
23
Share this post
John Rubino's Substack
More Blow-Out Gold Miner Earnings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
From the Archives: The Epic Failure Of Modern Experts
And they wonder why no one trusts them
Feb 15
•
John Rubino
51
Share this post
John Rubino's Substack
From the Archives: The Epic Failure Of Modern Experts
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
59
Here We Go: Gold Miners Start Reporting Blow-Out Earnings
Gold has been rising for a while…
Feb 13
•
John Rubino
36
Share this post
John Rubino's Substack
Here We Go: Gold Miners Start Reporting Blow-Out Earnings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
Matt Taibbi Explains the USAID/Politico Scandal
For readers not familiar with Matt Taibbi, he’s an old-school, 1960s liberal reporter who is appalled by the corruption of his industry.
Feb 12
•
John Rubino
49
Share this post
John Rubino's Substack
Matt Taibbi Explains the USAID/Politico Scandal
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
Gold Outlook: Murky For the Metal, Bright For the Miners
Time to manage expectations
Feb 10
•
John Rubino
65
Share this post
John Rubino's Substack
Gold Outlook: Murky For the Metal, Bright For the Miners
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
Interviews With Canadian Bitcoiners, Sachs Realty, Decentralize TV, CapitalCosm
On Joey Temprile’s Canadian Bitcoiners show, we talk about physical versus financial assets and my struggle to understand cryptos.
Feb 9
•
John Rubino
10
Share this post
John Rubino's Substack
Interviews With Canadian Bitcoiners, Sachs Realty, Decentralize TV, CapitalCosm
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Could Two of Our Portfolio Companies be Acquired as a Package Deal?
That would be cool
Feb 8
•
John Rubino
19
Share this post
John Rubino's Substack
Could Two of Our Portfolio Companies be Acquired as a Package Deal?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Exposing the Empire's Secrets In Real-Time
USAID is just the beginning...
Feb 7
•
John Rubino
76
Share this post
John Rubino's Substack
Exposing the Empire's Secrets In Real-Time
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
Health Prepping: Vitamin D Prevents Tooth Decay
Vitamin D is the gift that keeps on giving.
Feb 6
•
John Rubino
29
Share this post
John Rubino's Substack
Health Prepping: Vitamin D Prevents Tooth Decay
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
© 2025 John Rubino
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts