John Rubino is a former Wall Street financial analyst and author or co-author of five books, including The Money Bubble: What To Do Before It Pops and Clean Money: Picking Winners in the Green-Tech Boom. He founded the popular financial website DollarCollapse.com in 2004 and sold it in 2022.

This newsletter provides actionable advice, based on a couple of premises:

The financial world is spinning out of control and will get considerably worse before it gets better.

There are things we can do to improve our odds of surviving and thriving as the chaos unfolds.

Most of the articles published here will fall into three general categories:

Things we should all understand

To make sense of the coming chaos it’s crucial to know how we got here, which means understanding central banks, fiat currencies, financial leverage, and a dozen or so other bits of monetary arcana. I’ll explain these things in simple English, while putting the coming financial and (God help us) geopolitical crises in context.

People we should know

There are some brilliant analysts in this space, and following their work helps clarify what will otherwise seem incomprehensible. You’re no doubt familiar with some of these people, but others will be a pleasant surprise. I’ll profile the best of them and provide examples of their work, along with tips on where to find more.

What to invest in, and what to avoid

The coming monetary crisis will destroy some asset classes and send others into orbit. Once or twice a week I’ll profile a specific stock or strategy likely to do well in a time of inflation and instability. There are at least a dozen “ten-baggers” in the gold/silver mining and uranium markets, for instance. You’ll find some of them here.

