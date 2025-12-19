John Rubino's Substack

HENRI DOUVRY
11h

I have sometimes wondered about how much rapid change a civilization can endure without fracturing. Much of it involves mindset. The 19th century is interesting in that regard. It was intrinsically more revolutionary than the 20th, I believe. When Jefferson took office St Louis was the country's farthest outpost. There was no way to travel or get a message there in less than 6 weeks. Sixty years later when Lincoln took office you could travel there in less than 3 days and get a message there instantaneously. In 1800 people were living not much differently than they were at the time of Christ, AND, most amazingly, no one in 1800 expected that that would ever change. They managed the changes that occurred and adjusted the expectations that ruled their mindset. How they did it is worth studying

J B
12h

All AI content should be watermarked as such, by law. With heavy punishment for noncompliance.

