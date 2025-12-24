John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BOBBY GENTRY's avatar
BOBBY GENTRY
10m

GOOD TO HEAR!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Josh's avatar
Josh
12m

Love this idea John. What would you recommend as far as contract sizing to make this a bet worth it? In terms of a percentages (rough ones)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Rubino
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Rubino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture