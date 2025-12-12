John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
edward schmidt's avatar
edward schmidt
8h

They thought I was crazy when I started buying at 295 up to 1000. & Silver at 7 . The season is shinny.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JJ789's avatar
JJ789
6h

Those charts are nice

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Rubino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture