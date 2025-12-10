One of our Portfolio companies was facing a challenging few years. It was drilling plenty of high-grade holes, but as its resource grew, so did the expense of mining all those ounces. The prospect of raising the necessary money was weighing on its stock price.

So it just announced a deal that purports to solve that problem: A “merger of equals ” with a junior miner that’s generating enough cash to finance the transition to producer without resorting to dilutive financing.

Here are the details, followed by takes from two analysts who have been following the deal: