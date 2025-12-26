Unobtanium!
Silver spikes as industrial users scramble for inventory
Merry Christmas, stackers!
Some happy images pulled from my X feed:
And an “Asian Guy” video:
About 2 weeks ago I saw a podcast predicting $75 silver in 2026 and maybe even 100 eventually. I thought to myself that it might hit 75 this year and well over 100 next. Now? Hell, 100 this year is not out of the question
Because of the Unobtanium factor I think 1000 is very possible eventually The natural gold/silver ratio in the earth's crust is something like 7-8:1. So I can see maybe $10000 gold and 1000 silver.
This doesn't make me happy. It's all irrelevant in a MadMax world where the currency becomes bullets and toilet paper
Not sure AI Asian guy is someone worth posting after the imaginary, never-happened CFTC video.