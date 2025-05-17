After the mess the public health establishment made of the COVID-19 outbreak, it seems like the last thing anyone should want is to grant those idiots more power for the next pandemic.

But that’s what the “supranational” health organizations are trying for. Here’s an excerpt from an article by health analyst Meryl Nass on the shocking deals now being pursued out there:

In my talk, I tried to remind people that the push to centralize governance, starting with emergencies that would be managed by the WHO and UN remains a threat: a new strange environmentalism, the energy revolution, the food revolution, the new financial system with CBDCs, the pandemic pathogen library… all were carefully planned to bring us to the same place: a centrally controlled world. Here is roughly how the talk went.

I explained that in the past 3 years, 3 treaties had been negotiated and proposed at the WHO and UN. This is a quick guide to what the WHO was seeking. While nations participated in the negotiations, the WHO bureaucracy truly managed things.

While WHO was negotiating a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system, to include a pandemic pathogen lending library, it was building its own system in parallel, very quietly, regardless of the outcome of the official negotiations.

So while the PABS system was embroiled in controversy for years on end, WHO created its own PABS in Spiez, in an agreement with the Swiss government. It has collected dozens of SARS-CoV-2 and monkeypox samples, and 11 months ago was ready to start collecting additional dangerous pathogens at its maximum containment facility. Which claims it never has accidents. Which is highly unlikely. Because look at the reports of accidents in US high containment labs, in the most recent CDC-USDA report:

This is why we need to end the frivolous and dangerous Gain of Function aka biological warfare experimentation, here and everywhere. It invites criminality. And it simply cannot be done safely.

I wanted to briefly explain what President Trump’s Executive Order (EO) on Gain of Function (GoF) did and did not do, because there have been a variety of incorrect claims about it made on social media, even by lawyers. Essentially the EO directs federal agencies to work together to create policies that will control potentially dangerous, federally funded Gain of Function research in the US. It immediately ends US funding of foreign life sciences research (especially GoF) in countries where the US lacks oversight ability. It requires reporting by universities and other entities of all GoF and improves enforcement. It also provides a potential framework for ending or controlling GoF internationally.

This is what the globalists hoped to achieve at the UN with the Pact for the Future:

And although the UN leadership achieved very little of what had been proposed, immediately after a watered-down version was adopted “by consensus,” they issued a press release which made its purpose crystal clear: the point was “to transform global governance.”

What do the WHO members think of the WHO building its very own pandemic pathogen library? Note that censorship was perfectly acceptable to the diplomats from around the world who were negotiating all 3 treaties.