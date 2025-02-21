Since the start of this century, gold has outperformed stocks — despite stocks being in an epic bull market:
You’d think that gold would have gotten more attention after such an impressive run. But until recently, this has remained a largely neglected asset class.
But Now…Damn
In just the past few weeks, the news surrounding gold has gotten both strange and frantic. Here are a few of the events/trends that are making gold interesting for the generalist investor masses.
Gold’s market cap hits $20 trillion
This year alone, it’s up by $5 trillion, or five times the entire market cap of bitcoin.
Gold pours out of London, into New York
From Mining.com: The amount of gold stored in London vaults fell by 4.9 million troy ounces in January, the largest monthly decline since records began in 2016, as traders rushed to ship the precious metal to the US to avoid tariff risks and capture premium prices.
From CNN: All existing slots at the Bank of England to withdraw gold bars are booked up as market players race to ship the metal to the United States to take advantage of a surge in gold prices there, an official has said. Gold has become more valuable in the US than in other parts of the world as traders worry supply will plunge if Trump’s across-the-board tariffs, both announced and planned, make imports of the metal costlier.
Mints start adding surcharges
On February 20, major mint Argor-Heraeus imposed a "temporary extra fee" on minted gold and silver. The surcharge is USD 3.50/oz for minted gold and a massive USD 3/oz or 9.23% for minted silver. According to BullionStar, “This is on the wholesale level and is on top of normal premiums and minting charges. The LBMA spot price can no longer be said to represent the price of physical metal.”
Comex gold deliveries spike, as futures contract holders demand physical metal:
The US discusses “gold revaluation”
The US claims to have a lot of gold, which it values at $42/oz. Now, Trump administration officials are floating the idea of marking this gold to market, in theory strengthening the government’s balance sheet and enabling it to borrow more money.
Doge to audit Ft. Knox
From Forbes Magazine: “Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and head of the powerful Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and President Donald Trump elevated decades-old conspiracies about the state of the U.S. government’s gold reserve at Fort Knox this week, as Trump vowed to take a rare look inside the tightly guarded facility.”
US considers backing Treasury bonds with gold
From USA Gold: One of the key proposals discussed is the issuance of 50-year treasuries backed by gold, an idea championed by economist Judy Shelton, a prominent Trump supporter. Shelton has suggested the possibility of issuing these treasuries on July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States. "This could be a way to incentivize demand for our treasury market, which has been waning," he noted.
Conclusion
Some of the above is important and some isn’t. Right now it’s hard to say which is which. But what definitely matters is the amount of gold-related news that’s being generated. Lots of people suddenly care about this metal for lots of different reasons. The more they care, the more they learn. And the more they learn, the more sound money they’ll want to own.
International Public Notice: The Two Exchange Systems
We call these two disparate things "exchange systems" instead of calling them "monetary systems" in hopes of dispelling the idea that fiat "legal tender" is "money".
It's not.
Money, by definition, has intrinsic commodity value in and of itself.
Like a gold coin. Gold has value as a commodity in its own right. That's why a gold coin is considered "money". The exchange of such physical asset-based money results in international trade. By its nature, actual money is "inelastic" --- the amount of money available is limited by the availability of the commodities used as money.
It is this inelastic quality of physical asset-based money that has caused most modern economies to adopt the use of "legal tender" also known as "commercial script" or "fiat money". The use of purely symbolic credits and debits allows "infinite" expansion and contraction of the (ahem!) monetary system. It also changes the venue of the transactions. Exchanges based on debits and credits result in commerce, not international trade, taking place.
From the standpoint of those masquerading as our government, the use of legal tender is preferable to the use of actual money for a number of reasons.
(1) Commodity-backed money requires stockpiling of the commodity being used as money -- traditionally gold and silver. Someone has to pay for the currency commodity and for warehousing and accounting for it;
(2) Commodity supplies are, by their nature, finite. This causes built in cycles of inflation and deflation of currencies as populations and economies fluctuate relative to the supplies of gold and/or silver;
(3) It's difficult if not impossible to hide embezzlement on a large scale in a traditional monetary system, but a fiat system allows abundant accounting mischief. So-called "money of account" can appear and disappear as easily as entering or deleting numbers from a spreadsheet;
(4) Exchanges in fiat credit-debit systems result in commerce, not international trade --- and commerce, precisely, "interstate commerce" is regulated by the Federal Government.
Adopting (and coercing the American Public to accept) a legal tender system literally forces everyone to act in commerce and subjects us all to Federal regulation.
Instituting a legal tender system back in 1913 and adoption of the Federal Reserve Scheme accomplished all these changes and delivered all these dubious benefits and redefinitions to the Perpetrators overnight.
It also provided a means to allege a public ownership interest in all the assets and labor of the people who were "enfranchised" as US Corporation franchises, as a result of being forced to participate in regulated commerce via the use of a legal tender exchange system.
One of the other oddities of the use of legal tender (fiat "money") is that it requires both parties exchanging this legal tender to be incorporated entities, thus, a living man or woman can never engage in commerce.
Only corporations can use legal tender and engage in transactions in the realm of commerce.
Knowingly or not, everyone forced to participate in this fiat exchange system has been enfranchised, as in Dairy Queen franchise, and impersonated as a corporation of some kind.
So, as the greedy banks quietly "exchanged" their I.O.U.s (Federal Reserve (Promissory) Notes) for actual United States Silver Dollars -- a blatantly inequitable exchange of nearly-nothing for something of actual substance and value, the living people of this country were also being "impersonated" as corporations, redefined as franchises of the USA, Incorporated, and later, as franchises of the UNITED STATES, INC.
As American Nationals of the Several States, each man and woman in this country owns their own land and a share in all public infrastructure in their State of the Union; they are also owed all the Constitutional services and guarantees, and they retain ownership of their own earnings and property interests. They aren't operating as franchises of any corporation and they are not presumed to be voluntarily engaging in any form of regulated commerce.
U.S. Citizens and Municipal "citizens of the United States" -- also known as Fourteenth Amendment citizens, are not parties to the Federal Constitutions they serve under, and are not protected by any Constitution. They are not even considered to be people, but are instead rated as "persons" and "personnel" --- that is, corporations and corporation franchises operated by foreign (not American) parent corporations headquartered in the District of Columbia, Scotland, or other foreign locations.
Technically, it's these "persons" who are supposed to be the franchises of the USA, Incorporated, and the UNITED STATES, INC., and termed "Federal Dual Citizens" ----- not us; the problem is that in forcing the Federal Reserve System on the entire country, they were also tempted to redefine Americans as franchisees, in order to: (1) latch onto our labor and physical assets, and (2) make their legal tender scheme work, and (3) also to gain coercive power over their Employers via the pretense that we were all knowingly engaged in commerce regulated by their version of U.S. Congress.
They accomplished this "enfranchisement" of Americans by enacting a law purportedly pertaining only to Federal Citizens and their dependents, requiring "birth registrations" under the Sheppard Towner Act. They promptly misapplied this legislation to everyone in sight, got the American Mothers to unknowingly (because they lacked full disclosure) sign their babies over as Wards of the State-of-State, to waive their infant's birthright estate as an American State National, and to enfranchise them as a British Territorial U.S. Citizen instead.
Because the American Mothers didn't know that they had done any such thing, they couldn't later tell their grown children; because the victims were babies at the time, they couldn't know that any such thing had happened, either, and therefore, could never contest it or exercise their "reversionary trust interest".
This unlawful and unconscionable conversion of political status has then been used as the basis to claim that the American victim is an franchisee of the British Crown, a literal impersonation which then also allows all the other False Legal Presumptions and False Claims in Commerce that have been misapplied to us and to our assets and our credit as well.
The template for this criminal scheme was forged in England under Queen Victoria, who authorized exactly this kind of "enfranchisement" of the British Working Class as a means of latching onto the value of their labor and other private assets as collateral backing her invasion of India. This is how she financed the British Territorial Raj.
The same exact template was applied here, throughout the former Commonwealth, and in the seventeen Western European nations occupied (and still illegally occupied) by the Allies following World War II, as well as Japan, South Korea, Iraq, Libya.....
The so-called Legal Tender Laws applied to British Territorial and Municipal citizens of the United States, misapplied to Americans, and the Federal Reserve System as a whole, have been used to expedite this gigantic identity theft and impersonation racket on our shores.
This is all clearly in violation of their service contracts --- the Federal Constitutions which require "good faith service" --- and has been done in gross Breach of Trust.
It all hinges on their misuse of commercial paper and credit-debit exchange systems, the "impersonation" of living people as corporations, and the resulting illegal latching upon private assets for use as public sector collateral.
An actual monetary system exchanges one commodity for another, substance for substance, and the Law of Kinds is obeyed.
A debt-credit system is most often instituted by an illegal and immoral seizure of actual assets via "Legal Tender Laws" that impose an inequitable exchange for paper of some kind, as we see in the Emergency Banking Act of 1934, establishing an exchange rate of one Federal Reserve Note for one United States Silver Dollar --- that is, a paper I.O.U. issued by a banking cartel deceptively calling itself the "Federal Reserve" in inequitable exchange for an ounce of refined and hallmarked pure silver.
After this initial fraud and transfer of actual wealth takes place, the villains responsible typically try to make up the "difference" they owe by promoting war-for-profit schemes that allow them to rob a new set of victims under the pretense of war and right of conquest -- which is what actually causes the perpetual war narrative we have all been living under.
In its essence, this entire system -- the Federal Reserve System and any other such legal tender system functions unlawfully, illegally, and immorally -- by seizure of private assets including labor assets, for payment of foreign public debts.
When labor assets are "securitized" it results in a "legalized" system of peonage and enslavement, based on the idea that it is not illegal to subject a corporation to such treatment -- though it must also be admitted that no corporation, being a legal fiction, can be presumed to have labor assets of its own.
It's all fraud, in other words.
It is not unlawful or illegal to exchange one commodity for another of equitable value. It is not unlawful or illegal for a corporation to exchange a credit for a debt and vice versa.
The error and the crime occurs when living people are denigrated and "redefined" in order to fit the exchange system, and what is actual and factual, or in legal terms, "substantial", is exchanged for
Tariffs? Bulldust! 👏 300x the paper GOLD versus REAL METAL. Not 3x... 3 HUNDRED. This is Pass the Parcel as "owners" discover the Perils of "Rehypothecation"... Go & search THAT TERM... OMG! 🤣
IN THE END, when the dust settles, is all this US Incoming Au simply Fort Knox assets returning?