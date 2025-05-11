The UK, like much of the rest of Europe, has been committing slow-motion cultural suicide in recent years. By piling up unsustainable debts, deindustrialising in pursuit of “net zero” fantasies, atomising into multiple incompatible subcultures via unconstrained immigration, and persecuting citizens for tweets and other previously accepted forms of dissent, the former liberal democracy had set itself up for civil war and/or financial collapse.

And there was no real hope in sight. Whichever of the two dominant parties was in charge, the borders would remain open, speech would be increasingly censored, debt would continue to pile up, etc., etc., until the culture that invented the whole individual freedom, limited government thing met a squalid, fiery end.

Election earthquake

Then last week’s local elections happened. And, just maybe, the news of Britain’s demise has turned out to be premature. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, which is roughly analogous to Donald Trump’s MAGA Republicans and which had been largely shut out of electoral office, went from zero councillor seats to 677. The Conservative party (think pre-Trump Republicans) lost more than half of its seats, while Labour (old-school progressive Democrats) lost two-thirds.

Labour and the Conservatives have taken turns running the UK (into the ground) for the past century, and are suddenly virtual afterthoughts, with the Conservatives in danger of extinction.

Not a done deal

These are local, not national elections, and the big showdown isn’t until 2029. But if last week’s results were nationalised, Reform would run the government and Nigel Farage would be Prime Minister, with a mandate to close the border, begin mass deportations, and end censorship. Sound familiar?

Put another way, this is not a done deal, but it is a near-complete repudiation of the policies that have put the UK on its deathbed. So whoever is in charge going forward will have to address the failure of current policies and look for ways to actually fix what’s broken.

Here’s a BBC post-election analysis:

Roger Gough, the former Conservative leader of Kent County Council, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the party had a huge job to do. "We are still under the shadow of what happened when we were in government," he said. "That's a shadow that was over us when we went to the national polls last year and it hasn't lifted." He added: "There's a genuine pressure between coming up with serious answers, which will in some cases take time, and establishing a credible position in the shorter term. "Clearly that's not happened so far, that's why so many of us paid the price electorally over the last couple of days."

Watch Farage celebrate and the Establishment cope: