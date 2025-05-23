The past year’s correction has been tough for the uranium miners and their fans.

But the tide seems to be turning. Yesterday, the US government did something nice for nukes:

Nuclear stocks rally on report Trump will sign executive orders to support industry

And Goldman Sachs issued a “buy” recommendation on uranium miner Cameco:

Goldman Sachs upgrades Cameco stock with buy rating, sets C$89 target

With demand for uranium likely to boom in the coming decade, the best uranium miners and related stocks have more days like this ahead of them. Here’s a table showing how far up in percentage terms our Portfolio’s uranium stocks are up today, followed by some background articles to flesh out the story: