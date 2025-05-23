Uranium Stocks Are Crushing It Today
The past year’s correction has been tough for the uranium miners and their fans.
But the tide seems to be turning. Yesterday, the US government did something nice for nukes:
Nuclear stocks rally on report Trump will sign executive orders to support industry
And Goldman Sachs issued a “buy” recommendation on uranium miner Cameco:
Goldman Sachs upgrades Cameco stock with buy rating, sets C$89 target
With demand for uranium likely to boom in the coming decade, the best uranium miners and related stocks have more days like this ahead of them. Here’s a table showing how far up in percentage terms our Portfolio’s uranium stocks are up today, followed by some background articles to flesh out the story: