Nomi Prins just posted an explanation for the uranium miners’ recent correction, and why it’s a buying opportunity for those who missed the previous big run. Here’s an excerpt:

Here's the latest outlook on uranium and what you need to know about the factors impacting its price.

As we round out the second month of Trump 2.0, certain initiatives are up in the air, especially tariffs and the uncertainty surrounding them that are causing market pandemonium.

Yet there’s one area of certainty that the administration continues to hold strong, hidden behind the current chaos. The White House has signaled through Executive Orders, trade negotiations, tariff posturing and more that having a strong U.S. energy sector is crucial.

Now, we are seeing greater support for fossil fuels over renewable energy from the Trump administration. But the truth is, at least for now, even clean energy requires fossil fuels. And the great equalizer is that both require a reliable and resilient power grid.

That’s why bipartisan efforts to strengthen the U.S. nuclear energy industry’s role on the global stage remain an internal-beltway constant. Nuclear power is reliable baseload power. It sits in the core arsenal of the U.S. Department of Energy’s policy.

And while energy policies matter, they also reveal key details about current uranium prices that we’ll detail below.

What the Secretary of Energy Vowed About Nuclear Energy

In his first set of orders, Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright underscored Trump’s priority affirming that as global energy demand escalates, the U.S. must “lead the commercialization of affordable and abundant nuclear energy.”

This notion has immutable bi-partisan support and rests on legislation already put into law.

The Nuclear Fuel Security Act became law as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2024 in December 2023. The act also provide $2.7 billion in funding to jumpstart uranium enrichment capacity in the country – a critical component of nuclear energy.

Last May, President Biden signed the bi-partisan Prohibiting Uranium Imports Act into law. It bans imports of certain uranium products from the Russian Federation or a Russian entity.

Last June, Congress passed the ADVANCE Act. The bipartisan bill, signed into law in July, modernizes and hastens the regulatory environment for licensing new reactor technologies.

On that back of that legislation, tech goliaths Google, Amazon, and Microsoft vowed to invest in small reactors and nuclear power to support their growing data-center based energy demand.

Because of the demands and backing of tech giants, the energy sector is now responding. That momentum has transferred from Biden to Trump and will likely transcend many future administrations to come.

The Reliable Energy Source Fueling U.S. Energy Independence

Cut to February 2025. In his first Secretarial Order, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright directed the Department of Energy “to take immediate action to unleash American Energy in accordance with President Trump’s executive orders.” We wrote about that here.

Wright said, “the Department’s R&D efforts will prioritize affordable, reliable, and secure energy technologies, including fossil fuels, advanced nuclear, geothermal, and hydropower.”

As we’ve pointed out at Prinsights, the global race for dominance in the AI space also requires policy directives to, as Wright affirmed, “prioritize true technological breakthroughs – such as nuclear fusion, high-performance computing, quantum computing, and AI – to maintain America’s global competitiveness.”

The kicker to Secretary Wright’s nine orders is contained in item 7.

“As global energy demand continues to grow, America must lead the commercialization of affordable and abundant nuclear energy. As such, the Department will work diligently and creatively to enable the rapid deployment and export of next-generation nuclear technology.”

Eureka! Even Archimedes would see that bi-partisan, cross-administration continuity is the U.S. energy agenda.

This goal is especially broad for nuclear power. Nuclear energy has cast a wide net. Currently, it drives 20% of electricity in the U.S. Augmented by AI-demand, supercomputing impacts on the electric grid and more – what we’ve seen is that advanced nuclear technology, such as small and micro-modular reactors, and beyond will garner an “all hands on deck” approach given its role in solving the energy dilemma. And any form of nuclear power requires uranium.

So Why Aren’t Uranium Prices Rising?

