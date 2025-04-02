Two strange and unprecedented things (“scandals,” “outrages” — it’s hard to know what to call them) are triggering meme-makers as this is written.

First, Elon Musk morphed from industrialist to government efficiency crusader, in the process enraging the segment of the population that owns Teslas, leading them to … vandalize Teslas:

The other thing was that government group chat that went horribly wrong:

Europe, meanwhile, is going fascist:

But Europe’s not alone:

Now on to the usual disgust and mistrust: