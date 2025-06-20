A surprising number of gold/silver miners have been around for decades, raising money and running mines without ever making a penny for their investors.

Several of them finally seem to be getting their acts together, though rebuilding trust among once-burned investors will require a long stretch of seriously good results.

But there’s one that has a connection to this newsletter’s Portfolio AND seems to be on the verge of delivering. The general story:

This silver miner dates back to the 1980s, always in transition from promising junior to legit major. But its mines never turned a consistent profit. Costs were too high, production was disappointingly low, and (recently) debt was excessive. I personally stopped watching it after bailing with a big loss in the previous decade.

It recently acquired a debt-free, cash-rich, low-cost junior miner with the goal of using the new mine’s financial strength to bolster its own.

This unusual strategy paid off in 2025’s Q1, when the additional low-cost ounces combined with rising silver and gold prices to boost earnings and cash flow, enabling the retirement of a big chunk of debt.

Could this miner finally be a legit deleveraging and/or growth story? Let’s find out: