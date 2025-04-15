Artificial intelligence promises a lot of things. And sometimes it delivers. One possible case in point:

Doctors Justus R. Hope and Paul E. Marik specialize in finding new uses for existing drugs, and recently asked an AI to look through all available studies (something way beyond the abilities of human researchers) involving supplements’ impact on cancer risk.

The first pass found three supplements — EGCG + Curcumin + Vitamin D — that, taken together, seemed beneficial. Hope and Marik named the mix Root Detox™ Protocol (note the trademark — they’re clearly looking ahead to a supplement line).

The initial cancer risk reduction looked like this:

Hope and Marik then asked their AI to look for other supplements that were synergistic with the first three. They found several more that they claim brought overall risk-reduction into the 90% range.

Here’s an excerpt from their recent Substack post:

The Daily Pills that Stop Cancer AI Refines the Root Detox™ Protocol Thursday Dr. Paul E. Marik and I announced an all-supplement daily cocktail that reduced cancer risk by some 60%. We improved on this with Metformin, Ivermectin, and Mebendazole to reduce risk to the 70 to 80% range. Today we announce revisions accomplished over the past few days with the assistance of AI. Without this time-saving help, these revisions would have taken months. But we do not have months to spare as the world is dealing with an unprecedented uptick in cancers. Everyone needs this information now. We will begin at the beginning, starting with our first 3-Supplement AI search on Cancer Risk that established the baseline. We will end with the 90 to 95 percent Optimal Cancer Risk Reduction Protocol, that we display above and once again, with analysis, at the conclusion. A Word About AI Searching in Cancer Risk For those of you trying to replicate our results using AI, you must remember to begin at the beginning and build on the baseline risk estimates. If you begin at the end with nine agents, do not expect to achieve the same fully informed result. That is the nature of AI. With that said, our baseline is established with three agents: EGCG, Curcumin, and Vitamin D. Every agent we added from this baseline improved our Cancer Risk Reduction. By the way, everyone on earth, from young adult to centenarian, must be taking these three supplements - at a minimum - to protect themselves from cancer. Dr. Marik and I feel strongly about this. The cancer risk in 2025 is extreme. Simple Daily Supplement Cocktail to Eliminate Cancer: The Root4™ Basic Protocol: On March 27, 2025, we announced the Root Detox™ Basic Protocol. We also refer to this simply as Root4™. Below are the Cancer Prevention Parameters of this 4-agent combination:

Big Disclaimer

The world is full of supplements with outrageous claims, the vast majority of which turn out to be false or at least wildly exaggerated. So this post is absolutely not medical or nutritional advice.

But turning AIs loose on the mountains of unmined “big data” out there is an interesting idea. Without a doubt, they’ll find some hidden gems, so this is a trend worth watching.