John Rubino's Substack

John Rubino's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
4h

Very reminiscent of a lot of the posting that Charles Hugh Smith has been doing for the last several years. Check him out. All a result of the "stealth" inflation that has gone "unmeasured" by the fedgov's and fedres' phony price measurements for the last 40 years. One perfect example of the insanity (lunacy?) of fed "thinking" - deleting food and energy from the price indices because of their "volatility". Obviously (to anyone with half a brain) if time volatility is a statistical problem you use rolling averages to "smooth" the factor. It's things like this that lead me to the conclusion that there really is no hope left at this point (and the farce with Patel and Bongino trying to tell Maria Bartiromo that "Epstein definitely committed suicide - yep he shore did") doesn't help either. That's a REALLY BAD SIGN. As I've said - BUCKLE UP.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
7m

America is one big Fraud with a facade of luxury and conspicuous consumption. And the biggest fraud of all is Donald Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Rubino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture