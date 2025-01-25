The president has definitely hit the ground running. But his most impactful policy move isn’t an executive order or cabinet appointment. It’s this:
President Trump says he’ll ‘demand that interest rates drop immediately’
(CNBC) - President Donald Trump lobbed his first volley at the Federal Reserve, saying Thursday that he will apply pressure to bring down interest rates.
Speaking via video to an assembly of global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the new president in a wide-ranging policy speech did not mention the Fed by name but made clear he would seek lower rates.
“I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately,” Trump said. “And likewise, they should be dropping all over the world. Interest rates should follow us all over.”
The comments represented an initial strike at Fed officials, with whom he had a highly contentious relationship during his first term in office. He frequently criticized Chair Jerome Powell, who Trump appointed, on occasion calling policymakers “boneheads” and comparing Powell to a golfer who can’t putt.
Speaking later in the day to reporters, Trump said he expects the Fed to listen to him and plans to speak to Powell “at the right time.”
Trump’s comments come less than a week before the Fed holds its two-day policy meeting that will conclude Wednesday.
Markets are assigning virtually no chance that the Fed will lower further its benchmark borrowing rate, which currently is targeted in a range between 4.25%-4.5% following a full percentage point of cuts in the last four months of 2024. Traders are pricing in a first rate reduction likely coming in June and about a 50-50 probability of another move before the end of the year, according to CME Group data.
Elect a Real Estate Guy…
Trump’s talk about buying Greenland and making Canada the 51st state is of a piece with his interest rate statements.
This is not surprising. For the first 60 years of his life, he was a real estate developer, for whom buying undervalued properties is a Pavlovian reflex. And real estate guys absolutely love low interest rates.
But what might come as a surprise (at least to the real estate world) is that cutting short-term interest rates with stocks, homes, cryptos, and a bunch of other consequential things at record highs while inflation is above target could spook the bond markets into raising long-term rates. That’s already been happening, as the 10-year Treasury yield has increased by about 100 basis points since the Fed’s September rate cut.
To sum up, throwing even easier money at the Everything Bubble would take us into uncharted territory. Gold and silver are must-haves while we run the experiment.
If the FED can kill presidents, why can´t Trump kill the FED..?
https://tlavagabond.substack.com/p/stargate-trump-partners-with-technocrats
STARGATE, mRNA technology transfection LNP platform vaccines, AI, cancer...this quartet will devastate America if powers at be get their way now; these are power-drunk INSANE $$ MADMEN; they seek $$
https://palexander.substack.com/p/stargate-mrna-technology-transfection
Trump Unveils $500 Billion “Stargate” AI Project, in Line With WEF Agenda
https://thenewamerican.com/us/politics/trump-unveils-500-billion-stargate-ai-project/
MASSIVE BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The Inventor Of mRNA Technology, Dr. Robert Malone, Issues a Dire Warning to President Trump Concerning Proposals Made By The Stargate Project
https://www.infowars.com/posts/massive-breaking-exclusive-the-inventor-of-mrna-technology-dr-robert-malone-issues-a-dire-warning-to-president-trump-concerning-proposals-made-by-the-stargate-project
‘Could Lead to Extinction Event’: Nicole Shanahan Issues Dire Warning Against Stargate’s AI-Backed mRNA Cancer Vaccine Rollout
https://www.infowars.com/posts/could-lead-to-extinction-event-nicole-shanahan-issues-dire-warning-against-stargates-ai-backed-mrna-cancer-vaccine-rollout
Stargate, Part I: Trump's $500bn Venture Promises a Golden Age of AI
https://khmezek.substack.com/p/stargate-part-i-trumps-500bn-venture
Jason Bermas (@JasonBermas): "A Very Technocratic 2025? IMA Ultra Panel" | X
https://twitter.com/JasonBermas/status/1882894643739902198
Trump Introduces ‘Stargate’ AI, the Foundation for Mass Surveillance, mRNA Vaccines and Digital Currency
https://needtoknow.news/2025/01/trump-introduces-stargate-ai-the-foundation-for-mass-surveillance-mrna-vaccines-and-digital-currency/
Meet Larry Ellison, leader of the next mRNA revolution
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/meet-larry-ellison-leader-of-the
Stargate Stunner: Sam Altman Is A Wraith In Sheep's Clothing | ZeroHedge
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/stargate-stunner-sam-altman-wraith-sheeps-clothing
Larry Ellison Pledges AI-Driven mRNA Cancer Vaccines as Part of Trump’s Stargate Project
https://www.infowars.com/posts/larry-ellison-pledges-ai-driven-mrna-cancer-vaccines-as-part-of-trumps-stargate-project
Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 24, 2025 – Say NO to weaponized AI mRNA jabs! Plus urgent actions needed to support RFK Jr - Brighteon.com
https://www.brighteon.com/94cb0c5b-caa2-4f3e-9681-aa4ad611a4da
Two Days In… The Agenda I Predicted Has Begun – David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast – David Icke
https://davidicke.com/2025/01/23/two-days-in-the-agenda-i-predicted-has-begun-david-icke-dot-connector-videocast/
ONE AI TO RULE THEM ALL: Elon Musk Rightly Attacks Sam Altman’s $500 Billion Stargate Proposal After Trump Meets With Lords Of AI + Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison Promotes Project's mRNA Cancer Vaccines
https://banned.video/watch?id=67913897953fae0d31b1fc45
The Stargate is Open - Enter the sand gods
https://www.joebot.xyz/p/the-stargate-is-open
ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Friday 1/24/25 • SAM ALTMAN OpenAI DECEPTION, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
https://rumble.com/v6d1o4d-alex-jones-3-of-4-friday-12425-sam-altman-openai-deception-news-reports-and.html
ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Friday 1/24/25 • JAY DYER: RUSSELL - THE SCIENTIFIC OUTLOOK ANALYSIS • Infowars
https://rumble.com/v6d2fv4-alex-jones-4-of-4-friday-12425-jay-dyer-russell-the-scientific-outlook-anal.html
Ethics Disclosures Reveal RFK Jr. Owns Stake In Gene Editing Firm As MAHA Revolts Over New Trump-Backed mRNA Project
https://dailycaller.com/2025/01/24/robert-f-kennedy-jr-rfk-crispr-stock-gene-editing-mrna/