Pretty much every “buy” recommendation in this newsletter has come with a version of this caveat:

We’re in the late stages of a long credit expansion, which means a potentially brutal recession and/or bear market is likely imminent. So approach these stocks with caution. Don’t jump in all at once. Instead, add to positions in high-quality names via lowball bids, dollar cost averaging, and/or put writing.

The last couple of days illustrate this point. From CNBC this morning:

We’re in a Recession

Equity bear markets normally either cause or coincide with recessions. And even without the sudden trade war, the US economy was poised to roll over. See:

Recession Watch: Cratering Condos and Creeped-Out Consumers

Forecasters are starting to buy into the “imminent recession” thesis. Here’s the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow real-time growth tracker, which has Q1 at -3%:

Commodities Aren’t Immune

Tech is leading the way down because it was, by far, the most overvalued sector. But gold, silver, copper, and oil are all being smacked by the sudden recessionary scare. With gold, for instance, the question is now whether $3,000/oz is support or resistance. Looks like we’ll know shortly.

So How Do We Play This?

Sharp drops like this are why you never pay full price for a stock. Always place orders at lower (sometimes much lower) levels to exploit Mr. Market’s bipolar nature. So our approach shouldn’t change: Keep adding to high-quality names from our Portfolio with (sometimes very) low bids.

And assume that the world’s central banks will respond to this year’s bear market/recession with aggressively easy money that further debases the big fiat currencies, sending capital pouring into real things that governments can’t create out of thin air.

In other words, treat the current turmoil as the setup for the next leg of the commodities bull market, culminating in the inevitable monetary reset. It’s all going according to plan.