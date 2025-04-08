Let’s take a break from the stress of today’s financial markets and consider the past … and the future.
It might surprise you to hear that 15,000 years ago, North America’s wildlife was bigger, more exotic, and frequently scarier than Africa’s. Grizzly bears were in the middle rather than at the top of that food chain.
And then, because of climate change and/or the arrival of humans, most of this “megafauna” disappeared.
But because they died off so recently, a lot of good DNA remains to be found, leading genetic engineers to speculate about staging a Jurassic Park-style revolution by reviving recently-extinct species like woolly mammoths and turning them loose to “rewild” today’s sparse ecosystems.
Enter the dire wolf (Aenocyon dirus), which roamed North and South America for about 250,000 years until going extinct 10,000 years ago. They were bigger and heavier than today’s gray wolves, topping out at 150 pounds, and preyed on other epic beasts like giant ground sloths. In other words, they were extremely cool apex predators.
And Now They’re Back
Using DNA scavenged from some well-preserved specimens, scientists have cloned what they claim are authentic dire wolves. From Colossal Biosciences, the company that made the breakthrough:
SOUND ON. You’re hearing the first howl of a dire wolf in over 10,000 years. Meet Romulus and Remus—the world’s first de-extinct animals, born on October 1, 2024.
The dire wolf has been extinct for over 10,000 years. These two wolves were brought back from extinction using genetic edits derived from a complete dire wolf genome, meticulously reconstructed by Colossal from ancient DNA found in fossils dating back 11,500 and 72,000 years. This moment marks not only a milestone for us as a company but also a leap forward for science, conservation, and humanity. From the beginning, our goal has been clear: “To revolutionize history and be the first company to use CRISPR technology successfully in the de-extinction of previously lost species.” By achieving this, we continue to push forward our broader mission on—accepting humanity’s duty to restore Earth to a healthier state.
But this isn’t just our moment—it’s one for science, our planet, and humankind. All of which we love and are passionate about. Now, close your eyes and listen to that howl once more. Think about what this means for all of us.
Here’s a Time Magazine piece on the project:
Joe Rogan interviewing the CEO of Colossal Biosciences:
And a few of the other creatures we’ll soon be sharing space with:
Woolly mammoth
Giant ground sloth
Saber-tooth tiger
Mr. R
I am a paid subscriber to New Scientist magazine (and to your Substack!). Your positive vibes about the Dire Wolf comeback sent me over to the NS website. I AM NOT SURE THE MAG IS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING, but here is what it had to say
take care
JOE
====
No, the dire wolf has not been brought back from extinction
Colossal Biosciences claims three pups born recently are dire wolves, but they are actually grey wolves with genetic edits intended to make them resemble the lost species
By Michael Le Page
7 April 2025
Romulus and Remus are genetically modified grey wolves
Colossal Biosciences
A company called Colossal Biosciences says it has revived an extinct species – the dire wolf. “On October 1, 2024, for the first time in human history, Colossal successfully restored a once-eradicated species through the science of de-extinction. After a 10,000+ year absence, our team is proud to return the dire wolf to its rightful place in the ecosystem.” That’s the claim made on the website of the US-based company. Here’s what we know.
What’s happened?
Colossal is claiming that three genetically modified grey wolf pups – two males called Remus and Romulus born in October, and a female called Khaleesi born in January – are in fact dire wolves. The same company also recently announced the creation of woolly mice and a nearly complete thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, genome.
What is a dire wolf?
Dire wolves are large extinct canines (Aenocyon dirus) that lived in the Americas until around 10,000 years ago. The animals looked like large wolves with white coats. They were made famous by the Game of Thrones TV series – hence the name Khaleesi, after a main character in the show.
So, a dire wolf is an extinct species of wolf?
No. Grey wolves and dire wolves were thought to be very closely related based on their physical similarities, but a 2021 study of ancient DNA revealed that they last shared a common ancestor around 6 million years ago. Jackals, African wild dogs and dholes are all more closely related to grey wolves (Canis lupus) than dire wolves are, despite their similar appearances.
Does that mean there are a lot of genetic differences between grey wolves and dire wolves?
Beth Shapiro of Colossal says her team has sequenced the complete genome of the dire wolf and will soon release it to the public. Shapiro could not tell New Scientist how many differences there are but said the two species share 99.5 per cent of their DNA. Since the grey wolf genome is around 2.4 billion base pairs long, that still leaves room for millions of base-pairs of differences.
