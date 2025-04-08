Let’s take a break from the stress of today’s financial markets and consider the past … and the future.

It might surprise you to hear that 15,000 years ago, North America’s wildlife was bigger, more exotic, and frequently scarier than Africa’s. Grizzly bears were in the middle rather than at the top of that food chain.

And then, because of climate change and/or the arrival of humans, most of this “megafauna” disappeared.

But because they died off so recently, a lot of good DNA remains to be found, leading genetic engineers to speculate about staging a Jurassic Park-style revolution by reviving recently-extinct species like woolly mammoths and turning them loose to “rewild” today’s sparse ecosystems.

Enter the dire wolf (Aenocyon dirus), which roamed North and South America for about 250,000 years until going extinct 10,000 years ago. They were bigger and heavier than today’s gray wolves, topping out at 150 pounds, and preyed on other epic beasts like giant ground sloths. In other words, they were extremely cool apex predators.

And Now They’re Back

Using DNA scavenged from some well-preserved specimens, scientists have cloned what they claim are authentic dire wolves. From Colossal Biosciences, the company that made the breakthrough:

SOUND ON. You’re hearing the first howl of a dire wolf in over 10,000 years. Meet Romulus and Remus—the world’s first de-extinct animals, born on October 1, 2024. The dire wolf has been extinct for over 10,000 years. These two wolves were brought back from extinction using genetic edits derived from a complete dire wolf genome, meticulously reconstructed by Colossal from ancient DNA found in fossils dating back 11,500 and 72,000 years. This moment marks not only a milestone for us as a company but also a leap forward for science, conservation, and humanity. From the beginning, our goal has been clear: “To revolutionize history and be the first company to use CRISPR technology successfully in the de-extinction of previously lost species.” By achieving this, we continue to push forward our broader mission on—accepting humanity’s duty to restore Earth to a healthier state. But this isn’t just our moment—it’s one for science, our planet, and humankind. All of which we love and are passionate about. Now, close your eyes and listen to that howl once more. Think about what this means for all of us.

Here’s a Time Magazine piece on the project:

Joe Rogan interviewing the CEO of Colossal Biosciences:

And a few of the other creatures we’ll soon be sharing space with:

Woolly mammoth

Giant ground sloth

Saber-tooth tiger