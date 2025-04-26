Seed oils are getting a lot of bad press, so I’ve been reading ingredient lists with them in mind. The results are heartbreaking. Things that seemed healthy have turned out, thanks to their reliance on seed oils, to fall into the “heavily processed, do not eat” category. A couple of examples:

This Thai curry paste was a staple that I tossed into everything from soups to stir-fries.

But the ingredients list prominently features soybean oil, one of the oils that now sound like poison.

And Costo’s roasted peanuts (a favorite snack) are, alas, roasted in peanut oil.

Here’s some background:

And of course, they cause cancer:

Common Cooking Oils Linked to Breast Cancer Growth: Study (Epoch Times) - Scientists have discovered a mechanism connecting omega-6 fatty acids to aggressive breast cancer progression. A type of fat found in commonly used seed oils has been linked to faster growth of one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of breast cancer. A recent study found that high linoleic acid consumption activated a critical growth pathway in cancer cells. Given that the study was conducted with mice, its findings may not be translatable to humans. The authors of the study, published in Science, said their findings may provide new insights into personalized nutrition approaches for cancer prevention. Linoleic Acid Linked to Tumor Growth Linoleic acid is an essential fat needed in our diet, but its effect on the body is still a matter of contention. In the study, researchers fed mice a diet rich in linoleic acid. They discovered that it triggered a process that sped up the growth of breast cancer. The diet high in linoleic acid resulted in elevated levels of FABP5, a protein closely linked to triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive subtype of breast cancer. The authors also observed higher levels of both FABP5 and linoleic acid in tumors and blood samples from patients recently diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. “This discovery helps clarify the relationship between dietary fats and cancer, and sheds light on how to define which patients might benefit the most from specific nutritional recommendations in a personalized manner,” John Blenis, cancer researcher at Weill Cornell Medicine and senior study author, said in a statement. While the overall incidence of breast cancer is declining, triple-negative breast cancer is becoming more prevalent, particularly in younger women and black women. It accounts for about 10 percent to 15 percent of all breast cancer cases. The Omega Imbalance Currently, the typical U.S. diet contains significantly more omega-6 fatty acids than omega-3 fatty acids, with estimates suggesting 14 to 25 times more omega-6 than omega-3. This imbalance is concerning, because while omega-3 is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, omega-6 can potentially promote inflammation when consumed in excess. Chronic inflammation is one of the leading drivers of various types of cancer and other chronic diseases, Emily Feivor, registered dietitian nutritionist at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills hospital in New York City, told The Epoch Times. The most important step to lowering omega-6 intake is to avoid processed seed and vegetable oils, along with the foods that contain them, Feivor said.

Now back to the Cleveland Clinic article for a solution: