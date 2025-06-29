The 2023/2024 bear market in gold/silver explorers had only a few bright spots. But one stock in this space has been consistently solid, regardless of what its peers were doing.

For a brief but horrifying stretch, it was the only explorer in our Portfolio that wasn’t down. And even now, as a lot of other small miners take off, it’s still our biggest winner.

The reason? Everyone was watching its consistently stellar drill results and hoping for an impressive preliminary economic assessment (PEA). Last week it delivered, and then some.

Here’s an excerpt from the announcement: