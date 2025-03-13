Less than 1% of investable capital is currently in gold. Which means a lot of people are wishing they’d converted their tech into metal in the past year, and are wondering if there’s still time to catch this train.

If you’re one of them but aren’t sure how to get started, Thoughtful Money’s Adam Taggart just posted a primer on how to buy and store precious metals. Here’s an excerpt:

Options for protecting the purchasing power of your wealth

Ever since gold & silver broke out of their longtime price channels in 2024, I’ve been receiving a surge in requests to demystify the purchasing process for folks who wanted to start building a position.

I’m always surprised by how few people understand the options for buying precious metals. Even the very affluent.

But it seems the precious metals industry does a bad job of educating the curious buyer. Probably because each player has a bias towards their particular slice of the solution set.

I find myself guilty of assuming that everyone is as familiar as I with the full spectrum of gold-silver purchase options available. So to correct that, I’ve taken the time this week to detail those options out for the novice buyer.

So, if you’ve been thinking about converting some of your paper fiat money into precious metals but are unsure how to start, wonder no more.

Below is a primer of the main options available to you, and in which situations each makes sense to consider. But before continuing further, let me clearly state that this is NOT personal financial advice. This material is for educational purposes only, and as an aid for you to discuss these options more intelligently with your professional financial advisor(s) before taking any action.

Getting Started: Bullion (Stored Locally)

The primary reason for buying precious metals is Armageddon insurance; to own a form of money that will still have purchasing power should our paper-based currency suddenly become valueless.

Don’t think that’s a risk in modern society? Just talk to someone in Venezuela or Argentina today. They’d gladly trade you millions of bolivars or tens of thousands of pesos for a single gold coin.

Which is why many believe it wise to have a stash (or “stack” in PM-parlance) of gold and silver, in physical form, that you can quickly get hold of in your hot little hands should a currency crisis arise.

Physical gold and silver is referred to as “bullion”. It’s most common form factors are coins and bars.

When buying gold bullion for your emergency stack, most experts recommend restricting your purchases to 1-ounce sovereign coins. These are coins currently minted each year by select governments around the world; most notably the Eagle (U.S.), Buffalo (U.S.), Maple Leaf (Canada), Krugerrand (So. Africa), Philharmonic (Austria), Panda (China), Kangaroo (Australia), and Britannia (U.K.).

Why stick to the sovereign coins?

First off, they have a low premium to the “spot” price of gold. So you’re buying your gold at a good value versus most other options.

What does “spot” price mean?

The price of bars in London as traded by clearing banks sets the price of an ounce of gold (called the “spot” price), updated twice per day (“the LMBA Fix”). Because it takes cost and effort to convert a lump of gold into a specific shape and then ship it to a dealer, the mints tack on an extra fee when they sell their products to precious metals dealers. Those dealers in turn add their own mark-up. The total price above the spot value that you pay at the store is referred to as the “premium”.

Read the rest here.